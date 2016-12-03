Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Krispy Kreme has added cheesecake donut flavors to its menu, but only for a limited time.

On Tuesday, Krispy Kreme launched three new treats, where the brand’s “iconic, light donuts meet the rich and creamy flavors of your favorite cheesecakes,” according to a press release.

The collection includes a Strawberry Dream Cheesecake Doughnut, which is filled with a cheesecake-flavored version of the company’s signature cream filling, also known as “Kreme.” The donut is dipped in strawberry-flavored icing and topped with a crunchy berry-flavored graham cracker sprinkle. It’s then topped off with a drizzle of white icing.

Krispy Kreme also released a Cookies & Kreme Cheesecake Doughnut. It’s filled with creamy cookies and Kreme cheesecake-flavored filling. It’s then dipped in white icing, before half of the treat is dipped in a layer of chocolate cookie crumble.

The third treat is the Caramel Delight Cheesecake Doughnut, which is a cinnamon sugar ring doughnut. It’s topped with cheesecake-flavored buttercream, salted caramel-flavored graham crunch, and caramel-flavored icing.

However, customers should act fast if they want the doughnut bundle, since the cheesecake flavors will only be available until May 4.

Krispy Kreme releases three cheesecake flavored doughnuts for a limited time ( Krispy Kreme )

“Each bite reveals a delicious blend of light, melt-in-your-mouth textures with irresistible sweetness. In strawberry, chocolate cookie, and caramel churro, they’re part cheesecake, part doughnut, and all delicious. Don’t wait to share Krispy Kreme’s all-new Craving Cheesecake doughnuts—because unlike your craving, they won’t be around for long!” the company wrote in the press release.

You can buy the new doughnuts at your local Krispy Kreme store or select retail stores. You can either buy the three doughnuts individually or in the Craving Cheesecake Specialty Dozen, which includes three Strawberry Dream Cheesecake Doughnuts, three Cookies & Kreme Cheesecake Doughnuts, three Caramel Delight Cheesecake Doughnuts, and three of Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Doughnuts.

The limited flavors came a month after Krispy Kreme offered a special deal for some customers. On March 17, the chain randomly selected multiple guests at participating Krispy Kreme locations to win a “Pot of Gold Pass.” Customers with this pass will be able to receive a free box of glazed donuts every month from April 2025 through March 2026.

Krispy Kreme also gave away one free glazed donut on St. Patrick’s Day through March 22 to anyone who walked in or used the drive-thru by wearing the color green.