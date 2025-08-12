Cinnabon is selling $1.25 cinnamon rolls for one day only - here’s how to get them
Cinnabon is celebrating its 40th anniversary this month
Cinnabon is selling its iconic cinnamon rolls at a discount price – but only for one day.
The company will mark its 40th anniversary by selling their Classic Cinnamon Roll for $1.25 each, which is how much it was when the bakery opened in 1985.
The discounted sweet treat price will only be available in stores Friday, August 22, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. local time, according to a press release. Customers also have to be a part of the brand’s free loyalty program, Cinnabon Rewards, when purchasing their sweat treat.
The deal will be available while supplies last, and there is a limit of one $1.25 Classic Cinnamon Roll per person.
In addition, the baked goods chain is launching a celebratory 40th Birthday Bon Backpack, which they describe as a “limited-edition, 80s-styled insulated backpack designed to keep Bons warm and ready to enjoy on the go.”
“For four decades, Cinnabon has been delighting fans with the world's most irresistible treat— and it all started with the iconic Classic Cinnamon Roll,” Urvi Patel, Chief Brand Officer at Cinnabon, said. “As we mark our 40th Birthday, we're celebrating the timeless craveability of Cinnabon and the source of countless sweet memories for our fans.”
Cinnabon isn’t the only food spot that’s offering special deals for a limited time. Last week, Chick-fil-A announced its new fall menu, filled with new sandwiches and sides, plus the return of its Cherry Berry beverage line.
Also coming to Chick-fil-A menus nationwide is the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich.
