The Krispy Kreme donut company is offering a special deal to a baby who was born in one of the shop’s parking lots.

Sha’nya Bennett gave birth Wednesday to her son Dallas at a Krispy Kreme parking lot in Dothan, Alabama, reported local news station WTVY.

Bennet and the baby’s father, Keon Mitchell, were forced to stop at the bakery because the mother’s contractions became more frequent. The initial drive to the hospital was also taking too long due to the icy roads in the city after a major snowstorm.

The Krispy Kreme shop wasn’t yet open when Dallas made his appearance in the parking lot. The company, however, is still giving Mitchell, Bennett and Baby Dallas a sweet deal: Free donuts for a year from the store in Dothan. In addition, they offered to host Dallas’ first birthday party in 2026, WTVY reported.

But there’s more. The brand revealed in a statement to People Saturday that Dallas will receive another sweet offering from Krispy Kreme, which will last until he’s 18.

“Krispy Kreme is sweetening the family’s a-glaze-ing celebration by throwing Dallas a birthday party every year until he’s all grown up!” said a spokesperson for the company, known for its glazed donuts.

The mother was ion her way to the hospital on icy roads in Alabama, following the winter storm, then had to pull over in a Krispy Creme parking lot, where she welcomed son Dallas ( Getty Images )

During an interview with WVTM 13, the proud parents opened up about the experience of welcoming their child in their car. While they were only a mile away from Flowers Hospital, Bennett ultimately realized that she couldn’t wait any longer to give birth.

“I felt the baby’s head at the red light. So once we got into the Krispy Kreme parking lot, I couldn’t stop pushing then I saw him sliding out, and I’m like, ‘Come grab him, come grab him!” she said.

Although the couple had contacted 911 once they got to Krispy Kreme, Dallas was born before the paramedics arrived.

“It is an experience to remember, it definitely is,” the mom added.

Mitchell also quipped about how he managed to handle the unexpected birth at a Krispy Kreme.

“I really don’t know how I stayed calm because I was really scared. But now I feel like I really could be a doctor,” he boasted.

Mitchell and Bennett were making their way to the hospital after the South was hit with record numbers of snowfall. On Tuesday, areas of Alabama were buried under 11 inches of snow, most of which was in Babbie, a small town in the southern part of the state.

Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico combined with a low-pressure system and chilly air to drop significant amounts of snow in some spots. That included 10.5 inches near Lafayette, Louisiana by midday Tuesday — within striking distance of the state record of 13 inches set in 1960.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana had 6 inches of snow. More than 5 inches fell in New Orleans, breaking the record of 2.7 inches set in 1963. In Texas, the Houston-Galveston area had 2.4 inches before midday.