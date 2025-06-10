Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Harry Potter fandom is responding to Tom Felton brushing off the controversy surrounding JK Rowling’s anti-trans views.

Last week, the former child star, 37, revealed he will reprise the role of Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway later this year.

His involvement in the project raised eyebrows due to Harry Potter author Rowling’s views on the trans community, which has seen her face widespread criticism and backlash.

Rowling has repeatedly come under fire for various comments about gender ideology, with many, including stars of the Harry Potter adaptations, accusing her of transphobia.

In the wake of his casting in the Harry Potter Broadway play, Felton was asked whether Rowling’s views “impact you at all or impact your work in the world of Harry Potter at all” while walking the red carpet at the Tony Awards on Sunday (8 June).

He replied: “No, I can’t say it does. I’m not really that attuned to it.

“The only thing I always remind myself is that I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world – here I am in New York – and I have not seen anything bring the world together more than Potter. And she’s responsible for that, so I’m incredibly grateful.”

While regular Rowling supporters praised Felton for his response, Harry Potter fans are unconvinced.

open image in gallery Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in ‘Harry Potter’ ( Warner Bros )

“This is what privilege looks like, and we shouldn’t ignore how much harm looking the other way because things don’t affect us directly does,” one declared.

Another said: “That’s the problem ain’t it, people not caring about issues that don’t ‘impact them’.”

“So he’s saying he’s choosing to actively ignore the lives of queer people that are being endangered by Rowling’s views because... *checks notes* he gets money and chances to travel? Sure, that’s TOTALLY more important than literal lives and rights being denied!” another post on X/Twitter read.

Others branded his answer “atrocious” and “disappointing”.

Many compared his response to that of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, who have spoken out against Rowling’s views.

open image in gallery Tom Felton brushedd off the JK Rowling controversy at the Tonys ( Getty )

Rowling has become ostracised from the former child actors due to the controversy – and she has said she would not forgive the actors for criticising her opinions, telling them to “save their apologies”.

Felton has previously brushed off the rowling controversy, telling The Times in 2022: “I couldn’t speak for what others have said or what she said, to be completely honest, but I’m often reminded, attending Comic Cons in particular, that no one has single-handedly done more for bringing joy to so many different generations and walks of life.

“I’m constantly reminded of her positive work in that field and as a person. I’ve only had a handful of meetings with her but she has always been lovely. So I’m very grateful for that.”

He added: “I’m pro. I’m pro choice. I’m pro life. I’m pro discussion. I’m pro love. I don’t tend to pick sides. I won’t talk specifics but I enjoy reminding myself and others that a lot of my good friends have ways of life or personal decisions that I don’t necessarily agree with. We should enjoy celebrating each other’s differences.”

He also told ET Canada that he “doesn’t have a reaction” to the controversy, stating: “I didn’t even know that was a thing.”

open image in gallery Tom Felton will play Draco Malfoy once again on Broadway ( Warner Bros )

Felton made his debut at Malfoy in the hugely successful Harry Potter franchise when he was 12.

He will join the cast at the Lyric Theatre in New York City from 11 November, becoming the first cast member from the original franchise to reprise their role in the stage production.

The actor’s involvement in the production, which is set 19 years after Rowling’s final novel, follows casting announcements for a forthcoming Harry Potter TV series, which will air on HBO in 2027.

John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu and Nick Frost are among the first wave of stars to be confirmed for the series, with Dumbledore star Lithgow calling the backlash to the news “odd”.

The American actor said that the discourse surrounding Rowling’s anti-trans rhetoric shouldn’t be a “factor at all”.

“I wonder how JK Rowling has absorbed it. I suppose at a certain point I’ll meet her and I’m curious to talk to her,” he said.