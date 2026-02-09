Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have further fueled romance rumors as the two were seen sitting together in the stands at the 2026 Super Bowl.

Photos of the pair quickly went viral on X as they were seen talking to each other while the New England Patriots took on the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Sunday night.

The pair both wore neutral-colored clothing with the F1 star in a black jacket and the Skims founder in a black furry coat with oversized sunglasses and a bewjeweled choker.

While neither of them has addressed their relationship, they have been spotted together on numerous occasions, starting on New Year’s Eve when Hamilton and Kardashian were seen at the same party in Aspen, Colorado.

They also took a private plane to Paris together earlier this month.

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian further fueled romance rumors after the two were seen sitting next to each other at the 2026 Super Bowl ( NFL UK & Ireland )

open image in gallery Kardashian and Hamilton have not spoken out on the nature of their relationship ( Getty Images )

Both Kardashian and Hamilton have had a number of high-profile relationships over the years.

Hamilton dated former Pussy Cat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger from 2007 to 2015, and was also linked to Gigi Hadid, Rita Ora and Barbara Palvin.

Meanwhile, Kardashian was married to Kanye West, with whom she welcomed their four children: North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, six. Following their divorce in 2022, the reality television star dated Pete Davidson and was linked to Odell Beckham Jr.

Last month, she spoke about her dating life during an episode of her sister Khloe Kardashian’s Khloé In Wonder Land podcast, where she explained what qualities she was looking for in her next partner.

“Good morals and values, a calm person, dependable,” she said. “Takes accountability. I think that’s my number one thing.”

At the time, she also admitted that she had not been secretly dating anyone within the last year.

“I just feel like my kids need me. It’s really hard when I have to put them to bed every night. I get them up. I take them to school,” she explained “I get them ready. They sleep in my bed. I haven’t had time — and I’m okay with that.

“I thought, ‘You know what? I’m going to be studying. I won’t have time. When I’m done, I’ll open myself up.’”

The All’s Fair actor has also opened up about where she stands with her ex-husband, telling Complex that they will “always be family” after she was asked about praising a pair of boots from her ex’s brand, Yeezy, in a January video.

“We will be okay, and there's so much love for our family,” she said. “We want what’s best for our kids.”