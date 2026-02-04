Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When Kim Kardashian arrived at the upmarket Cotswolds country house hotel Estelle Manor at the weekend, you’d be forgiven for thinking she was intentionally flying over the radar. Mainly, it was the gargantuan pink Goyard suitcase emblazoned with “Kim” that did it. Oh, and the £100m private jet touchdown, flanked by two bodyguards. Flicking through the paparazzi pictures, it’s a surprise not to see momager Kris Jenner lurking in the bushes, uttering her behind-the-camera catchphrase: “You’re doing amazing, sweetie!”

The cause for all the attention, aside from the obvious, was Kardashian’s choice of companion: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes’ former F1 champion, who trailed behind her in an all-grey tracksuit (hood up). The newly-rumoured item reportedly enjoyed a night of wining, dining and couples’ massaging before hopping back on Kardashian’s private jet to Paris to promote the launch of her shapewear brand Skims’ collaboration with Nike. Nice how that all worked out, isn’t it? A real stroke of logistical luck.

Except, it may not have been such a happy coincidence. Social media is awash with suggestions that Kardashian momager Kris, who has been pulling the strings of the dynasty’s destiny since she gave birth to her alliterative heirs, Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall, has been hatching a decade-long plan to bring the brand power couple together.

Kris first made her affinity with Hamilton publicly known in October 2015, when she shared a post dedicated to the British racing driver’s F1 win, writing: “Congratulations @lewishamilton !!!! We are soooo proud of you!!!!!!” on her social media accounts. Two months later, Kim’s younger sister Kendall was seen wearing his gold chain at the Monaco Grand Prix. Yet, despite reports that Kris desperately wanted the pair to date, Hamilton denied the claims, saying they were “just friends”.

open image in gallery Hamilton, Kanye West, Olivier Rousteing and Kardashian at Paris Fashion Week in 2015 ( Getty )

Still, Hamilton had been sticking close to the family. One segment in particular: that Easter, Kardashian’s then-husband, Kanye West, had invited the driver to spend the holiday at their place. “Lewis Hamilton’s over at my house and we’re playing some music in my studio,” West told fans at the time. “We’re having an Easter brunch and all of the family’s there, my wife’s family, my friends, everything. And everybody’s like, 'What is this music?' And I’m like, ‘It’s Lewis Hamilton’s music. “They’re like, “Oh my God. It’s really good.’” Friendship solidified.

By summer, Hamilton was alongside the Kardashian crew in the VIP section when Kanye headlined Glastonbury. A year after the show, he opened up about his connection to the rapper to City AM, who he said told them they were “very much the same” because of their interests in music and fashion. “I wish I could be that outspoken, I really do,” Hamilton said, comparing himself to the rapper who has since been accused of antisemitism (for which he issued a sprawling self-published apology). “But I’m signed to brands that have an idealistic image they wish to be connected with,” he added. “So, I need to be careful.”

Except that throughout his career, Hamilton hasn’t been all that careful. As far back as 2016, the sportsman’s been criticised by Mercedes sponsors (Puma, Hugo Boss), for rocking up in Louis Vuitton trainers, instead of the stuff they send him. Whether Alexander McQueen shows in London, John Elliott shows in New York, or a weekend in the Cotswolds with Kardashian (following her 2022 divorce from West), the recently-minted Lululemon ambassador has eschewed sporting and social loyalty in favour of a fashion foot up.

open image in gallery Hamilton and Kris Jenner at Paris Fashion Week in 2016 ( Getty )

“When I first signed with F1, I was only allowed to wear suits and team kits, and it was horrible,” Hamilton told Vogue last spring ahead of his eighth appearance at fashion’s biggest night: The Met Gala. “I didn’t feel comfortable, and I didn’t feel like I was able to be myself,” he said. “Eventually, I had the courage to push beyond those boundaries and say: ‘Look, I want to turn up to the track in what I want to wear. I’m here now – you can’t get rid of me or change the way I dress.”

Of course, this may not be an issue for much longer, as rumours persist that Hamilton will retire when his contract with Ferrari ends around 2027. And what does he want to focus on next? “Film and fashion,” he told GQ.

The sports star might be tied with Michael Schumacher for the highest number of F1 wins of all time – but he appears to be gearing up to flip to a fashion career, rather than driving the record home with Ferrari before he taps out of the paddock. Coincidentally, nobody loves the Kardashians like big brands (and nobody loves news headlines like Kris Jenner).

Thus, “showmance” accusations – that Kardashian and Hamilton must be using the rumour of romance between them for their own gain – have predictably arrived. They’re the same allegations hurled at Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet when they were first linked in 2023. He has since won the Golden Globe for best actor, dedicating his win to Kylie and has now admitted he’s contemplating marriage to the beauty billionaire. Make of that what you will.

open image in gallery Kardashian’s sister Kylie was previously accused of a showmance with Timothée Chalamet ( Reuters )

“Lewis has an insatiable desire to be famous outside of motor racing,” an insider told the MailOnline of the F1 star’s motivation to date Kardashian after it came to light they’d also spent New Year’s Eve together in Aspen, Colorado, where they partied with Kate Hudson.

“It was embarrassing at times, especially when he would attach himself to the most famous woman he could find,” they continued. “There was much criticism levelled at him for his obsession with being a celebrity.” His notable exes include The Pussycat Dolls lead singer Nicole Scherzinger, British pop star Rita Ora, model Winnie Harlow and Rihanna.

At this stage with him and Kardashian, we don’t know if it’s love. But we do know it’s a genius brand move either way – and everyone, as Kris would hope, is talking about it. Lewis, you’re doing amazing, sweetie!