Kanye West has apologized for years of offensive outbursts in an open letter, blaming a brain injury for his erratic behavior.

The rapper, who now goes by Ye, took out a full-page advertisement to print his apology, addressed “To Those I’ve Hurt,” in Monday’s edition of The Wall Street Journal. The apology comes four days before the release of his upcoming album, Bully.

In Ye’s lengthy message, the disgraced superstar claimed that neurological damage caused by a near-fatal 2002 car crash was responsible for his concerning behavior in recent years, including antisemitic public rants.

“Twenty-five years ago, I was in a car accident that broke my jaw and caused injury to the right frontal lobe of my brain,” Ye, 48, wrote. “At the time, the focus was on the visible damage—the fracture, the swelling, and the immediate physical trauma. The deeper injury, the one inside my skull, went unnoticed.”

The Grammy-winning artist wrote that the “possibility of a frontal-lobe injury” did not come up until he was later diagnosed with one in 2023.

open image in gallery Kanye West has blamed his offensive behavior of recent years on a brain injury ( AFP/Getty )

Ye said he believes his brain injury also added to his struggle with bipolar disorder, which he was diagnosed with in 2016 while he was married to Kim Kardashian. The couple, who share four children, finalized their divorce in 2022.

“Bipolar disorder comes with its own defense system. Denial. When you’re manic, you don’t think you’re sick. You think everyone else is overreacting. You feel like you’re seeing the world more clearly than ever, when in reality you’re losing your grip entirely,” he wrote.

The rapper described the condition as “persuasive” and said that he felt “unstoppable,” writing: “The idea that you might need help is almost impossible to accept.”

open image in gallery Ye met with a New York rabbi in November and told him he was ‘taking accountability’ for his past actions ( X/Rabbi_Pinto_Official )

He went on to say that he regrets the things he said and did while spiraling during his manic episodes, writing that he “lost touch with reality” and “gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold T-shirts bearing it.”

Ye explained, “One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments - many of which I still cannot recall - that led to poor judgment and reckless behavior that oftentimes feels like an out-of-body-experience.

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change.”

He added: “It does not excuse what I did though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

open image in gallery Ye said his wife, Bianca Censori, encouraged him to seek help for his mental health last year ( AFP via Getty Images )

Ye went on to apologize to the Black community before opening up about the mental health struggles he faced last year.

“In early 2025, I fell into a four-month long manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behavior that destroyed my life,” he wrote. “As the situation became increasingly unsustainable, there were times I didn’t want to be here anymore.”

He said that after he hit “rock bottom” months ago, he was encouraged to “finally get help” by his wife, Bianca Censori. The statement ended with Ye saying that he has newfound clarity that has made him determined to earn forgiveness from his fans, who he asked for “patience and understanding as I find my way home.”

Ye’s representatives did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

The open letter comes months after Ye told a New York rabbi that he was taking accountability and felt “profound remorse” over his previous antisemitic tirades.

