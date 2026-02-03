Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kim Kardashian posts glistening Paris videos amid Lewis Hamilton romance rumours

  • Kim Kardashian has shared insights into her recent trip to Paris, intensifying romance rumours with Sir Lewis Hamilton.
  • On Monday (2 February), the 45-year-old posted two images of the Eiffel Tower, seemingly taken from a hotel balcony.
  • Kardashian was reportedly in the French capital with the F1 driver, who is rumoured to be her new boyfriend.
  • The pair are understood to have stayed at the five-star Le Bristol hotel, where premium rooms can cost up to £3,000 per night.
  • They have reportedly spent time together in London, the Cotswolds, and Aspen since New Year's Eve.
