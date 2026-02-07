Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian has addressed her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West, saying he will always be part of her family after the rapper issued a lengthy apology for his past antisemitic rants.

In the apology letter, published in the Wall Street Journal earlier this month, West — who now goes by Ye — cited a brain injury caused by a near-fatal 2002 car crash for his erratic behavior, including his public antisemitic remarks. He also said he believes his brain injury added to his struggle with bipolar disorder, which he was diagnosed with in 2016 while he was married to Kardashian, who is the mother of his four children: North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, six.

In a new interview, Kardashian revealed that she and Ye are continuing to work together as co-parents.

“We’ll always be family. We both know that,” the 45-year-old reality star told Complex, after she was asked about praising a pair of boots from her ex’s brand, Yeezy, in a January video.

“We will be okay, and there's so much love for our family,” Kardashian, who finalized her divorce from Ye in 2022, added. “We want what’s best for our kids. I couldn’t deny the Yeezy heel, so I had to shout it out.”

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian says ‘there’s so much love’ in her family with Kanye West ( Getty Images )

In the TikTok video, the All’s Fair star showed fans how she styled an outfit she was wearing in Aspen, noting that the look paired perfectly with her brown leather boots from Ye’s clothing brand.

“I will say, there’s nothing like a Yeezy heel,” she said in the video. “I don’t know if they ever made these or just made them for me. I love when a shoe is tonal to the pant.”

Kardashian’s recent comments about her ex came days after his printed apology, addressed “To Those I’ve Hurt,” was published in The Wall Street Journal.

“Twenty-five years ago, I was in a car accident that broke my jaw and caused injury to the right frontal lobe of my brain,” Ye, 48, wrote. “At the time, the focus was on the visible damage — the fracture, the swelling, and the immediate physical trauma. The deeper injury, the one inside my skull, went unnoticed.”

The Grammy-winning artist wrote that the “possibility of a frontal-lobe injury” did not come up until he was later diagnosed with one in 2023.

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian finalized her divorce from Kanye West in 2022 ( AFP via Getty Images )

He went on to say that he regrets the things he said and did while spiraling during his manic episodes, writing that he “lost touch with reality” and “gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold T-shirts bearing it.”

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change,” he said, adding, “It does not excuse what I did though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

Ye also apologized to the Black community before opening up about the mental health issues he had last year, including “a four-month-long manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behavior that destroyed my life.”

Many people questioned the timing of the apology, noting that it coincided with the release of Ye’s upcoming album, Bully. However, in an email sent to Vanity Fair, the rapper addressed these claims.

“It’s my understanding that I was in the top 10 most listened-to artists overall in the U.S. on Spotify in 2025, and last week and most days as well. My upcoming album, Bully, is currently one of the most anticipated pre-saves of any album on Spotify too,” he stated.

“My 2007 album, Graduation, was also the most listened-to and streamed hip-hop album of 2025. This, for me, as evidenced by the letter, isn’t about reviving my commerciality. This is because these remorseful feelings were so heavy on my heart and weighing on my spirit.”