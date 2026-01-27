Kanye West responds to claims his antisemitism apology was a ‘PR move’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kanye West has addressed claims made about his recent apology letter, printed in Monday’s edition of the Wall Street Journal.

In the apology, the rapper — who now goes by Ye — cited a brain injury caused by a near-fatal 2002 car crash for his erratic behavior over the last few years, including public antisemitic rants.

After the letter was published, many questioned the timing, noting that it was coincidentally just four days before the release of Ye’s upcoming album, Bully.

However, in an email sent to Vanity Fair, the rapper addressed these claims.

“It’s my understanding that I was in the top 10 most listened-to artists overall in the U.S. on Spotify in 2025, and last week and most days as well. My upcoming album, Bully, is currently one of the most anticipated pre-saves of any album on Spotify too,” his statement began.

open image in gallery Kanye West denied claims that he published an apology letter in ‘The Wall Street Journal’ to promote his upcoming album ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery ‘This is because these remorseful feelings were so heavy on my heart and weighing on my spirit,’ the rapper told ‘Vanity Fair’ ( Getty Images For Kenzo )

“My 2007 album, Graduation, was also the most listened-to and streamed hip-hop album of 2025. This, for me, as evidenced by the letter, isn’t about reviving my commerciality. This is because these remorseful feelings were so heavy on my heart and weighing on my spirit.”

He continued, explaining that he felt an apology was owed to both the Jewish and the Black community.

“I look at wreckage of my episode and realize that this isn’t who I am. As a public figure, so many people follow and listen to my every word,” he told the publication. “It’s important that they realize and understand what side of history that I want to stand on. And that is one of love and positivity.”

In the letter, Ye also said he believes his brain injury also added to his struggle with bipolar disorder, which he was diagnosed with in 2016 while he was married to Kim Kardashian. The couple, who share four children, finalized their divorce in 2022.

“Bipolar disorder comes with its own defense system. Denial. When you’re manic, you don’t think you’re sick. You think everyone else is overreacting. You feel like you’re seeing the world more clearly than ever, when in reality you’re losing your grip entirely,” he wrote in the apology.

Speaking further to Vanity Fair, Ye explained how he decided to seek treatment.

“Toward the end of my four-month-long manic episode, my medication was changed. In that shift, the antipsychotic drug took me into a really deep depressive episode,” he told the outlet. “My wife recognized that, and we sought out what’s been effective and stabilizing course correction in my regime from a rehab facility in Switzerland.”

He added: “You must understand bipolar is a disease. It’s one of the most lethal nonterminal illnesses.”