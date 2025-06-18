Kelsey Grammer, 70, reportedly expecting baby number eight with wife Kayte Walsh

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kelsey Grammer is reportedly expecting his eighth child at 70.

According to multiple outlets, the Frasier star and his wife, Kayte Walsh, 46, are expecting their fourth child together. Grammer has four other children from three previous relationships.

Photos published by People showed Grammer strolling through a park in London with his wife, who appeared to be showing a baby bump.

The Independent has contacted Grammer’s representatives for comment.

The Cheers alum married British film producer Walsh in 2011. They share three children: Faith, 12, Gabriel, 10, and James, eight. He also shares his 41-year-old daughter, Spencer, with his first wife, Doreen Alderman, and his 33-year-old daughter, Greer, with his ex-girlfriend, Barrie Buckner.

Kelsey Grammer and his wife Kayte Walsh tied the knot in 2011 ( Getty Images )

Grammer and his third ex-wife, Camille Meyer, share two children: Mason, 23, and Jude, 20.

Grammer has always been candid about his love for fatherhood. During an interview with Variety in June 2024, the Frasier star discussed the importance of prioritizing his family amid his busy career.

“My children — my young children, older children — the happiest I ever am is if they’re all in the same room together,” he said. “My work has allowed me to be able to do that. I’ve been given this great experience. It’s been painful and challenging and hard and tragic — all those things. But boy, it’s a great life. And I want to pass that on to them.”

Grammer said that while he never pressured his children to become actors, it’s been special for him to see them “follow” in his footsteps.

​​“To think that all my kids, at least the ones that have a hand in the air, are ready to take responsibility for their lives, are all drawn to this industry. And [Walsh] said, ‘That’s something to be proud of,’” he explained.

He added: “I never wanted to force them into the industry or intrude too much into their process. Because it’s a bit of a mixed blessing to have my last name. People take it out on you. You get some attention maybe because of it. And there’s a split as to whether or not it’s good or bad.”

Spencer has starred in Rick and Morty, the ABC Family show Greek, the Lifetime movie 12 Days of Christmas Eve, and more. Meanwhile, Greer is best known for her role in the MTV show Awkward and the 2021 movie, Deadly Illusions, which she starred in alongside Kristin Davis.

Grammer also previously shared the regrets he’s had as a father. During an interview with People in 2022, he opened up about his “hot and cold” relationship with Spencer.

“I certainly regret I let her down a couple of times. Obviously she was a child of divorce. It was hard on us,” he explained. “I feel sorry about it, but I’m also thankful that we had a chance to make amends.”