Kelsey Grammer has opened up about his belief that his sister Karen, who was brutally murdered in 1975, spoke to him via a psychic medium.

The Frasier star, 70, says he believes she wanted him to “tell her story.”

Karen was killed on July 1, 1975, by a man who had been on a murder spree in the Colorado Springs area. Freddie Glenn was convicted of several murders, including Karen’s, and is serving a life sentence.

Grammer writes about his sister and the events surrounding her death in his new memoir, Karen: A Brother Remembers.

Speaking on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast about why he wrote the book, Grammer said: “I got a very strange imperative saying: ‘Write this...’ Well, it didn’t say ‘write’ actually, it just said: ‘Tell.’ ‘Tell my story,’ from my sister, through Esther, somebody we were working with at the time. It’s just turned into the book.”

Asked later in the interview about his experiences with Esther, Grammer added: “Esther’s pretty gifted. I’ve known a few gifted people. I produced a show called Medium, and that was part of it. I was always kind of in that community a little bit. I found out, of course, everybody who’s a medium actually wants a television show. So a lot of people contacted me for a while.

“You do find out that some are really gifted. Some are, you know, okay, yeah, maybe they’re getting hits, maybe they are accurate some of the time. But if you’ve got somebody who doesn’t know you, who’s accurate about your life 70% of the time, pulls names out of the air, you may as well pay attention, whatever your point [of view] is, or whatever jaundiced view you may have of the whole mediumship issue.”

Grammer recently revealed more details about his sister’s final moments and the aftermath of her horrific murder.

The night she died, Glenn and his friends had allegedly been planning to rob the Red Lobster restaurant where Karen was working. But when they drove up and saw Karen waiting for a friend to finish a shift, the group drew a gun and told her to come with them.

Karen was tied up, raped multiple times, and left with 42 stab wounds. In her final moments, as Grammer writes in the memoir, she crawled 400 feet from the alley she was dumped in to seek help in a trailer park nearby.

“She had fallen backward from the trailer door after knocking for help,” Grammer writes in the memoir, according to an excerpt obtained by People.

“She had been on her knees, crawling her way. Seeking help with her last ounce of life.

“The coroner noted that through a gaping wound in her neck, he could see all the way into Karen’s lung. I had been right in saying he almost decapitated her. Freddie Glenn punched holes in my sister’s body with unimaginable brutality. There were defensive wounds on her hands.

“What I had hoped were a final, few moments of kindness from some stranger, were nothing of the sort.”