Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kelsey Grammer has opened up about his conflicting feelings over his ex-girlfriend’s decision to have an abortion during their relationship.

The Frasier star, 70, recalled the difficult milestone in his newly published memoir, Karen: A Brother Remembers, which recounts the tragic 1975 rape and murder of his younger sister and the impact it had on his life and family.

In 1974, just months before his sister’s death, Grammer’s then-girlfriend became pregnant. She did not want to keep the baby and decided to abort it. Although Grammer insisted he was “willing” to keep the baby, he admitted he “did not plead with her to save his life.”

Instead, Grammer wrote in an excerpt obtained by People, he “volunteered to have my son’s body vacuumed out of his mother’s.”

“I regret it. That’s all I meant to say.”

“I know that many people do not have a problem with abortion, and though I have supported it in the past, the abortion of my son eats away at my soul,” Grammer continued.

Kelsey Grammer released his debut memoir 'Karen: A Brother Remembers,' which details the rape and murder of his younger sister ( Getty Images )

“I supported the idea that a woman has the right to do what she wants with her own body. I still do. But it’s hard for me,” he wrote. “Still is.”

The Cheers alum further criticized the doctor who performed the abortion, saying: “The doctor, or so-called doctors, who have executed generations of children in this manner — I have no idea how they call themselves doctors. Something about the ‘first, do no harm’ thing. But I offer no controversy.”

Grammer is currently married to his fourth wife, British TV producer Kayte Walsh, with whom he shares three of his seven children: Faith, 11; Gabriel, 10; and James, 8. He shares his oldest daughter, Spencer, 41, with his first wife, actor Doreen Alerman; his second daughter, Greer, 33, with his then-girlfriend, hair stylist Barrie Buckner; and his daughter, Mason, 23, and son, Jude, 20, with his third wife, former Real Housewife Camille Donatacci Grammer.

In a recent interview with The Times ahead of the book’s release, Grammer was asked if his sister’s murder shaped his conservative political views.

“When I was a little boy I just thought, you know, there’s a right and a wrong,” he said. “This grey area thing doesn’t have a lot of value… I get you can have feelings about certain things, and I want to respect everybody’s feelings. But, you know, you learn in AA that feelings are not facts. And that’s where I think we get confused a lot these days.”

Grammer, who is one of Hollywood’s few outspoken conservatives, reiterated his support of President Donald Trump, saying: “It’s great to have somebody who actually means what they say.”

Karen: A Brother Remembers is out now.