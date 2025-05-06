Kelsey Grammer expresses deep regret for ex-girlfriend’s abortion, says it ‘eats away at my soul’
‘Frasier’ star said that while he supports a woman’s right to choose, abortion is still ‘hard for me’
Kelsey Grammer has opened up about his conflicting feelings over his ex-girlfriend’s decision to have an abortion during their relationship.
The Frasier star, 70, recalled the difficult milestone in his newly published memoir, Karen: A Brother Remembers, which recounts the tragic 1975 rape and murder of his younger sister and the impact it had on his life and family.
In 1974, just months before his sister’s death, Grammer’s then-girlfriend became pregnant. She did not want to keep the baby and decided to abort it. Although Grammer insisted he was “willing” to keep the baby, he admitted he “did not plead with her to save his life.”
Instead, Grammer wrote in an excerpt obtained by People, he “volunteered to have my son’s body vacuumed out of his mother’s.”
“I regret it. That’s all I meant to say.”
“I know that many people do not have a problem with abortion, and though I have supported it in the past, the abortion of my son eats away at my soul,” Grammer continued.
“I supported the idea that a woman has the right to do what she wants with her own body. I still do. But it’s hard for me,” he wrote. “Still is.”
The Cheers alum further criticized the doctor who performed the abortion, saying: “The doctor, or so-called doctors, who have executed generations of children in this manner — I have no idea how they call themselves doctors. Something about the ‘first, do no harm’ thing. But I offer no controversy.”
Grammer is currently married to his fourth wife, British TV producer Kayte Walsh, with whom he shares three of his seven children: Faith, 11; Gabriel, 10; and James, 8. He shares his oldest daughter, Spencer, 41, with his first wife, actor Doreen Alerman; his second daughter, Greer, 33, with his then-girlfriend, hair stylist Barrie Buckner; and his daughter, Mason, 23, and son, Jude, 20, with his third wife, former Real Housewife Camille Donatacci Grammer.
In a recent interview with The Times ahead of the book’s release, Grammer was asked if his sister’s murder shaped his conservative political views.
“When I was a little boy I just thought, you know, there’s a right and a wrong,” he said. “This grey area thing doesn’t have a lot of value… I get you can have feelings about certain things, and I want to respect everybody’s feelings. But, you know, you learn in AA that feelings are not facts. And that’s where I think we get confused a lot these days.”
Grammer, who is one of Hollywood’s few outspoken conservatives, reiterated his support of President Donald Trump, saying: “It’s great to have somebody who actually means what they say.”
Karen: A Brother Remembers is out now.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments