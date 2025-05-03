Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Frasier star and noted Republican Kelsey Grammer has explained why he likes Donald Trump.

Although insisting he isn’t a “big government guy”, Grammer is one of the few outspoken conservatives in Hollywood – and previously said he “doesn’t have a lot of problems” with the president’s controversial policies.

In a new interview, Grammer has reiterated his support for Trump and shared the reason why he likes him.

“It’s great to have somebody who actually means what they say,” he told The Times of the president.

Since Trump won a second term in the White House, he has backtracked on several of his earlier statements, including the banning of TikTok and his tariff rollout that sent the stock market into disarray.

Grammer, acknowledging that his pro-Trump views might be contentious, asked the outlet to “be kind about the political thing”, adding: “Some people just don’t like it.”

Talking about what he believes has shaped his political leaning, the actor, whose Frasier reboot was cancelled earlier this year, said that he prefers to embrace facts over feelings.

“When I was a little boy I just thought, you know, there’s a right and a wrong. This grey area thing doesn’t have a lot of value.”

open image in gallery Kelsey Grammer has shared the one reason he likes Trump ( Getty Images for Christopher & D )

He continued: “I get you can have feelings about certain things, and I want to respect everybody’s feelings. But, you know, you learn in AA that feelings are not facts. And that’s where I think we get confused a lot these days.”

Grammer previously hit out at the left, saying Trump “is astounding for people who come from the more liberal side of politics”.

He said: “They just never had anybody come back at them in the same way. We’ve witnessed in American politics the same basic language since Ronald Reagan.”

The actor told The New York Times he is outspoken about his beliefs, as “to be anything else would be a problem”.

He added: “I don’t go along with a lot of what is preached in Hollywood.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump has a voter in ‘Frasier’ star Kelsey Grammer ( Getty Images )

While Grammer is usually open about his political views, he attempted to swerve the subject while being interviewed by the BBC in 2023.

The actor was asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if he was still backing Trump, and he brusquely stated: “I am and I’ll let that be the end of it.”

Journalist Justin Webb then revealed that, while Grammer was “perfectly happy to go on talking about it”, Paramount+, who released the Frasier reboot, “were less happy that he talked about it at some length”.