Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has opened up on his political views following the release of the second season of the rebooted show and shared how he would want the beloved sitcom to come to an end.

Grammer starred as psychiatrist Frasier Crane for 11 seasons of the hit show, which originally aired from 1993 to 2004 as a spin-off to the character that first debuted in Cheers in 1984.

In 2023, a 10-episode revival saw Grammer reprise his role as the titular therapist as he returns to Boston, where his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) has just started college.

Season one of the reboot on Paramount+ was greeted with lukewarm reviews with The Independent’s Nick Hilton awarding it 3 out of 5 stars and writing: ” The show’s spirit is still here, the endearing snobbery remains, and so does the title – but none of the new stuff in this reboot really works.”

Season two premiered on 19 September on Paramount+ to mixed responses from fans and critics.

Speaking to The New York Times, Grammer, who is a Republican and a supporter of Donald Trump, was also asked about his political views in the interview and being one of the few outspoken conservatives in Hollywood.

The X-Men star said: “For me to be anything else would be a problem. I don’t go along with a lot of what is preached in Hollywood.

He added: “I go along with what is preached in Christianity. I go along with do unto others as you would have others do unto you. And I believe in all people: I believe in their desires and their lives and their worth. I want to make shows about that. I don’t want to hate anybody.”

Grammer was also asked how he would finally like Frasier to come to a conclusion. The 69-year-old actor said that he would like to end it with a quote from the Alfred Tennyson poem “Ulysses.”

He said: “In the last show, I want to quote Tennyson, “Ulysses”: ‘To strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield.’ That’s the way I want it to end, with a sense that there is still a beginning, an unknown, a place to go.”

open image in gallery Kelsey Grammer attends a Frasier event in LA on April 9, 2024 ( Getty Images for Paramount+ )

Most recently Grammer was snubbed by the Emmy Awards as the Frasier reboot was overlooked. He had traditionally been something of an Emmys favourite: He was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor for playing the same character in the sitcom Cheers in 1988 and 1990.

He was then nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor every year from 1994 to 2002, and again in 2004, for the original run of Frasier. He won four times (1994, 1995, 1998 and 2004), and picked up another Emmy in 2006 for his voiceover work as Sideshow Bob on The Simpsons.