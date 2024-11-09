Kelsey Grammer shares idea for Frasier and Only Fools and Horses crossover

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kelsey Grammer has shared an idea for a crossover between Frasier and Only Fools and Horses, which would incoroporate British actor David Jason.

Grammer, 69, currently stars in Frasier on Paramount+, a revival series of the beloved 1990s sitcom of the same name.

Alongside Grammer’s fussy psychiatrist Frasier Crane, the series also stars Only Fools actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, a personal friend of Grammer, as Frasier’s colleague Alan Cornwall.

Lyndhurst played the simple-minded Rodney on the long-running BBC sitcom, while Jason played Del Boy, a street-smart hustler.

Grammer was asked by Metroabout the possibility of bringing Jason into Frasier for a cameo.

“It makes sense,” he replied. “Who knows? I mean, he could just walk by and say ‘Dipstick’, couldn’t he? It might be really fun to have Alan maybe watching it, watching the old show or something?”

He added: “There’s any number of ways to maybe make that connection, because, of course it is a nostalgic show and Nick has such a huge, huge presence in the UK – with good reason!”

open image in gallery ‘Frasier’ sees Kelsey Grammer’s character return to Boston ( Chris Haston/Paramount+ )

Grammer went on to effusively praise Lyndhurst, with whom he first worked on a British stage production of the musical The Man of La Mancha in 2019.

“He’s one of the best actors who ever lived,” Grammer said. “There’s no question about his abilities and he’s beloved, so we’ll mine that as much as we possibly can.

“He’s remarkable. I and the writers were talking about, ‘Boy, I can’t wait until maybe next season where Frasier doesn’t even have to do anything at all, we’ll just let Nick have the show’.”

open image in gallery Kelsey Grammer pictured in September ( Getty Images for Paramount+ )

While a cameo from Jason, 84, may still be a long shot, the Frasier revival has seen a number of actors from the original series return.

Peri Gilpin, who played Roz Doyle, featured in one episode of the first season, and returned for multiple episodes for season two, which released its final episode on Friday (8 November).

Bebe Neuwirth, who played Frasier’s wife (then ex-wife) Lilith in Frasier and the previous sitcom Cheers, also featured in season one, while season two brought back Hariet Sansom Harris (who played Frasier’s sharky agent Bebe), Dan Butler (who played radio jock Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe) and Edward Hibbert (who played effete food critic Gil Chesterton).

A third season renewal is yet to be confirmed.

Frasier, both the original and the remake, can be streamed now on Paramount+.