Jennifer Aniston reveals who she gossips with about her ex-Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about who she speaks to regarding her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, published on Monday, the Friends alum admitted that she speaks to Gwyneth Paltrow about Pitt, who was previously engaged to the F1 actor in the 1990s.

“Ironically, I went to her and Brad’s engagement party,” Aniston told the publication about the Goop founder. She was then asked if she ever talked about Pitt with Paltrow, where she responded, “Oh, of course. How can we not? We’re girls.”

“We’re always swapping advice — ‘What are you doing for this? What are you doing for that? Do you have a new doctor for that?’” she continued.

open image in gallery In a new interview, Jennifer Aniston admitted that she speaks to Gwyneth Paltrow about Brad Pitt, who was romantically linked to both actresses at one point. ( Getty Images )

The Morning Show actor and Pitt were first introduced by their managers in 1994. The two began dating in secret in 1998 and went on to get married in July 2000. The couple divorced five years later in 2005, when Pitt later married Angelina Jolie and Aniston married Justin Theroux.

Both relationships also ended in divorce, and the former couple is both rumored to be in new relationships.

Aniston recalled to Vanity Fair how she was able to move on with her life following the end of her five-year marriage. “Just pick yourself up by the bootstraps and keep on walking, girl,” she said she would tell herself.

“It was such juicy reading for people. If they didn’t have their soap operas, they had their tabloids," Aniston continued. “It’s a shame that it had to happen, but it happened. And boy did I take it personally.”

open image in gallery During the interview, she also revealed that she mourned her co-star Matthew Perry for a “long time” before he died from a drug overdose in 2023. ( Warner Bros/Getty )

As she spoke about the constant media attention the divorce sparked, Aniston admitted she “didn’t have a strong enough constitution to not get affected by” the rumors.

“We’re human beings, even though some people don’t want to believe we are,” the Marley & Me actor added. “They think, ‘You signed up for it, so you take it.’ But we really didn’t sign up for that.”

During the interview, she also revealed that she mourned her co-star Matthew Perry for a “long time” before he died from a drug overdose in 2023.

“We did everything we could when we could,” she told the publication. “But it almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight.”

Aniston added: “As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there’s a part of me that thinks this is better. I’m glad he’s out of that pain.”