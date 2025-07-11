New twist in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie legal battle as he demands her private messages

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brad Pitt has filed a motion compelling ex-wife Angelina Jolie to turn over all private communications related to the sale of her stake in their French wine business.

The exes have been embroiled in a years-long legal battle since 2022 over Jolie’s alleged “secret” sale of her shares of their winery, Château Miraval, to alcohol company Stoli Group.

Pitt, 61, has accused Jolie, 50, of selling her shares in an effort to intentionally “inflict harm on” him.

In a surprising new development, the F1 star is seeking to depose Stoli Group’s Alexey Oliynik, a Russian oligarch who Pitt claims had firsthand knowledge of the business deal, according to a June 30 filing obtained by People.

“These requests go directly to key allegations about Pitt’s objections to the sale,” the Bullet Train actor’s legal team stated in his filing, and “easily meet the standard for discoverability given Pitt’s allegations that Jolie acted with malice in selling to Stoli, a counterparty she knew Pitt opposed.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been in a years-long legal battle over their French winery ( Getty )

Oliynik has refused to hand over relevant documents or appear for a deposition, arguing that because he’s a resident of Switzerland, he could not be forced to do so, per the filing.

The Independent has contacted Jolie’s representative for comment.

Pitt’s request comes a year after he asked for the judge to strike down the Maleficent actor’s motion asking him to release third-party communications about the pair’s infamous 2016 plane incident.

The Fight Club actor’s legal team slammed Jolie’s request as an “intrusive” and “sensationalist fishing expedition.”

His lawyers claimed that Pitt had already “voluntarily offered to produce documents sufficient to show everything that occurred on the flight that precipitated the ex-couple’s divorce — the event that Jolie alleges made Pitt’s NDA request so offensive here.”

The Oscar-winning actor first sued Jolie — whom he separated from in 2016 after 12 years together — in 2022, following the 2021 sale of her share in their French winery estate.

“Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights,” the suit claimed.

Jolie responded with a lawsuit of her own. In the countersuit, Jolie disclosed new details of alleged abusive behavior during a 2016 private jet ride that ultimately led to their divorce.

The Girl, Interrupted star has since pleaded with Pitt to withdraw his lawsuit in order to “end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing.”

The former couple share six children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

“Unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong,” Jolie’s attorney, Paul Murphy, said in a 2024 statement.