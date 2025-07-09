Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jennifer Aniston’s rumored new love interest, author and self-described “wellness pioneer” Jim Curtis, appears to have been hinting at their romance for months.

One month after Page Six spotted Aniston and Curtis in California, the pair were photographed in Mallorca, Spain, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail . During the Fourth of July weekend trip, they were seen with Aniston’s friends Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, before the group boarded a yacht.

However, months before the pair was spotted on their vacation, Curtis showed his support for the Friends star on Instagram.

In April, he liked a video she posted about the fitness program Pvolve, commenting with a red heart emoji and a flexed biceps emoji.

A month later, Aniston shared a photo of the different books she’s been reading in her “Sunday Funday photo dump,” including a copy of Curtis and Sara Hadir’s book, Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide: A Workbook for Coding a New Consciousness. She also tagged Curtis in the post, and he responded with three red heart eyes emojis in the comments.

Jennifer Aniston was spotted in Spain with author Jim Curtis over the weekend ( Getty Images / Instagram )

Aniston has also supported the master hypnotist’s Instagram for months. On July 2, Curtis, who describes himself as a “wellness pioneer” and “hypnotist” on his website, posted a video of himself sharing words of affirmation for people to use after a breakup. Of course, the Instagram video received a like from Aniston.

“Repeat these affirmations to heal and recover from a divorce, breakup or difficult romance and begin to call in the new empowered, healthy and divine love,” he wrote in the caption. “Thee times in the morning, six times in the afternoon, nine times at night before bed.”

The actor also liked different videos that Curtis posted in June, including one about his favorite books and another where he shared his mantra for manifesting the opportunities you want in your life.

Aniston and Curtis were first spotted by Page Six in June at the Ventana Big Sur, a luxury coastal resort, in California. They were reportedly dining at the resort’s restaurant.

However, neither of them has publicly confirmed the relationship.

The Independent has contacted Aniston’s representatives for comment.

Aniston hasn’t been in a public relationship since her split from ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2018, after nearly three years of marriage. Before that, she was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005.

The Morning Show star previously shared her thoughts about getting into a relationship. She told Allure in 2022 that when it comes to the possibility of tying the knot a third time, she’d “never say never.” However, she still didn’t have “any interest” in getting married again.

“I’d love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say: ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say: ‘That was a tough day,’” she explained.