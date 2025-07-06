Jennifer Aniston teases ‘emotional’ season four of The Morning Show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jennifer Aniston has revealed the plot of the forthcoming fourth season of The Morning Show will be “complicated”.

The 56-year-old stars in the Apple TV+ drama, which follows a fictional breakfast show in the aftermath of a prominent news anchor being hit with a series of allegations, alongside Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Julianna Margulies.

Aniston – who plays the TV anchor Alex Levy on the show alongside executive producing the series with co-star Witherspoon – told People that The Morning Show “is just a beast to film”.

“It is layered, it's complicated, it's emotional, it hits on a lot of topics and current events, so let's just say, it's not Friends,” she added, referencing the Nineties show in which she played Rachel Green from 1994 to 2004.

She continued: “We're involved in every single aspect of the show, on top of just the performance side, which is a big piece of it. But I've got incredible support, and we have such an incredible team.”

Season four of The Morning Show finished shooting in December last year, according to a post from Witherspoon’s media company, Hello Sunshine.

“And that’s a wrap on Season 4 of #TheMorningShow!” it read. “Thank you to our incredible cast and crew for bringing this season to life. We can’t wait for you all to see what’s in store on @AppleTV!”

Jennifer Aniston on 'The Morning Show' ( Apple TV+ )

Season three of The Morning show saw a romance begin between Aniston’s Alex and the space tech billionaire Paul Marks, played by Jon Hamm.

Elsewhere, Witherspoon’s Bradley attempted to salvage her reputation as a journalist after she chose not to reveal video evidence of her brother taking part in the insurrection at the US Capitol.

Speaking to Deadline, showrunner Charlotte Stoudt said the next season of the show would explore deepfakes and artificial intelligence.

“We blew everything up last year with the biggest bomb we could possibly build,” she said. “So, we have to ask ourselves how is the band going to get back together, and what will that look like?

“We get into the world of deepfakes and AI and the misinformation in the fog of war that we’re seeing now in the Middle East and stuff.

“We’re looking at who can trust. And can you trust what you’re seeing? Can you trust yourself? Can you trust your news outlet?”

The Morning Show returns for season four on Wednesday, 17 September on Apple TV+