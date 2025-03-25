Pedro Pascal addresses feverish Jennifer Aniston rumors after dinner ‘date’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pedro Pascal opened up about his relationship with Jennifer Aniston amid speculation the two are dating.

“We’re friends,” the 49-year-old Narcos actor told E! News on the red carpet for the season two premiere of The Last of Us on March 24.

Rumors Pascal and Aniston were more than friends started after the duo was spotted out to dinner at the Tower Bar in West Hollywood on March 22. Yet, according to Pascal, he and the 56-year-old Friends star weren’t alone.

“We went to dinner with mutual friends,” he clarified. “It happens.”

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight on the carpet, the Gladiator II star described the outing as a “fun martini dinner.”

When asked by an Access Hollywood reporter at the premiere if he was “trying to convince” Aniston to join the post-apocalyptic HBO series, Pascal said: “Or I go on her show.”

Aniston has starred as the lead on the Apple TV+ newsroom-inspired drama series The Morning Show for all three seasons. The fourth season is set to release sometime this year.

“That wouldn’t be a terrible thing,” Pascal said of him joining the cast.

He added: “I would do anything for Jennifer. She’s that person. She’s that person to everyone. It’s just that really.

“I guess the best way that I could describe it is I remember… if you’re in a party setting and you make eye contact with Jen, she just knows exactly what’s going on with you and knows exactly how to make you feel,” Pascal continued.

“If you’re really high at a party, make eye contact with Jen Aniston and she’ll calm your central nervous system. You’ll be like, ‘Oh no, everything’s fine. I’m safe.’ As soon as your brain starts to go a little too wild [and] you start to get paranoid, she’ll look at you, get you a glass of water and you’re fine.”

From 53-year-old filmmaker Justin Theroux to 61-year-old actor Brad Pitt, Aniston has been in relationships with quite a few Hollywood A-listers in the past.

She tied the knot with Ocean’s Eleven star Pitt in 2000, two years after their first date together. Their marriage lasted five years before they ultimately decided to part ways, citing irreconcilable difference as the cause for their divorce.

It wasn’t until 2011 when Aniston began dating Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor Theroux. The two spent eight years together, tying the knot in 2015 before their separation in 2018. Before she said “I do” to her second husband, Aniston famously dated Vince Vaughn and John Mayer.

When it comes to his romantic relationships, Pascal plays his cards close to his chest and never publicly admits to who he’s seeing. That said, he’s been linked to Maria Dizzia, Lena Headey, and Robin Tunney in the past.

The one time Pascal spoke openly about love was during a January 2023 conversation with Wired. The actor was referencing his The Last of Us character, Joel, who has had to deal with mourning the loss of his daughter.

“I think what’s scary about Joel is that none of us really know what we’d be capable of if faced with the idea of losing love,” he said. “Whether it’s conscious or unconscious, being alive or even being a human being is directly connected to the love you feel.

“Existing is connected to the love you feel toward a particular relationship—your child, your partner—and to lose that?” he continued. “Some people are not capable of applying rational thought to that kind of loss, or the threat of that loss, or the threat of that loss again. I don’t like psychological, emotional, or physical pain.”