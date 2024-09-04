Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Justin Theroux admits he still feels ‘protective’ of ex-wife Jennifer Aniston

Actor praised the way his former partner handled her recent row with Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance

Katie Rosseinsky
Wednesday 04 September 2024 04:14 EDT
Comments
Close
Trump defends JD Vance's sexist 'childless cat lady' comment

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Justin Theroux has revealed that he still feels “protective” over his former wife Jennifer Aniston, six years after their split.

The actor, 53, was first romantically linked to the Friends star, 55, in 2011 and the pair married in 2015. They announced their break-up in 2018, describing their decision to part ways as “mutual and lovingly made”.

In an interview with The Times, the Leftovers star was asked to share his thoughts on Aniston’s recent criticism of Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance, after he made derogatory comments about “childless cat ladies”.

“She is still very dear to me so of course, yeah, I feel protective,” he told the paper. “But she batted back criticism, as well she should.”

In a resurfaced interview from 2021, Vance had told Fox News that the United States was run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too”.

He went on to namecheck politicians such as Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris and congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, and asked: “How does it make any sense we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”

Vance’s remarks, which he later tried to brush off as “sarcastic”, were quickly met with backlash.

Theroux praised his ex for the way she ‘batted back criticism’
Theroux praised his ex for the way she ‘batted back criticism’ (Getty Images)

Aniston, who has spoken candidly about fertility struggles in the past, was among the celebrities to call out his comments.

“I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States,” she wrote in an Instagram story in July.

“All I can say is… Mr Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”

Aniston said she ‘couldn’t believe’ Vance’s remarks
Aniston said she ‘couldn’t believe’ Vance’s remarks (Instagram via @jenniferaniston)

Vance later hit back at Aniston, claiming that her remarks were “disgusting”.

“Hollywood celebrities say, ‘Oh, well, JD Vance, what if your daughter suffered fertility problems?’” he told the Megyn Kelly Show.

“Well, first of all, that’s disgusting because my daughter is two years old.”

Theroux, who recently announced his engagement to girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom, has stayed on good terms with his former wife in the wake of their split.

“I would say we’ve remained friends,” he told Esquire in a 2021 interview. “We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text.”

“Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other,” he added. “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in