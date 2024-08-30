The special detail in Justin Theroux’s engagement ring for Nicole Brydon Bloom

Support truly

Justin Theroux presented Nicole Brydon Bloom with a special engagement ring as an ode to their connection.

While celebrating the premiere of his new movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the Venice Film Festival, People confirmed the 53-year-old actor asked his girlfriend of less than a year to marry him. The picturesque setting made for a romantic backdrop to his proposal when he placed the magnificent ring on Bloom’s finger.

Though the two hadn’t shared the big news yet, speculation swirled when the Here on Out actress stepped out on August 29, donning a diamond ring. On the red carpet in Italy, Bloom was pictured in a long white Akris gown with a big diamond on her finger.

According to Page Six, the engagement piece is a four-carat, emerald-cut diamond set with an 18-carat yellow gold ring band. On the inside of the band, Theroux nodded to his and Bloom’s eternal bond by adding their two birthstones side by side.

The outlet noted how Theroux had collaborated with Stephanie Gottlieb, a New York-based jeweler, to design the composition and setting significant to his relationship.

Gottlieb congratulated the couple with a heartwarming message on Instagram. “Congratulations to @justintheroux and @n.brydonbloom on their recent engagement,” she wrote next to images of Theroux and Bloom on the Venice Film Festival carpet.

Theroux and Bloom have yet to speak out regarding their new relationship status. However, the duo revealed their plans to vacation in Italy while speaking to People on the red carpet at the film festival.

In 2023, the pair went public with their relationship. They were spotted out together for the first time at New York City’s exclusive club Zero Bond.

Before Bloom, Theroux was in a very public relationship with Jennifer Aniston. The former couple was married for two years, from 2015 to 2017. Since then, the Wanderlust star has ensured the details of his romantic life are kept under wraps.

Theroux spoke to Esquire in 2023 about how being in a public relationship affected him. “Having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in a public relationship. Me saying anything, even if it was something loving, it would just turn into a thing,” he explained. “So it’s a classic no-comment situation for me.”

Though Theroux and Bloom have been seen leaving the gym together and kissing during date nights in Manhattan, for the most part their relationship has been out of the public eye.