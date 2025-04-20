Long delays on M6 after serious crash closes motorway near Lancaster

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A serious crash on the M6 has caused mile-long tailbacks with hundreds of motorists left stranded on Easter Sunday.

The busy motorway was shut by police between junction 33 for Lancaster and 34 for Galgate to allow an air ambulance to land for those injured in the crash reported shortly after midday.

Photographs and video shared on social media show drivers getting out of their cars, walking their dogs with even playing football on the closed motorway lanes.

At around 2pm, the northbound carriageway opened.

A National Highways spokesman said: “Lancashire Police are working at the scene of a serious collision on the southbound carriageway with National Highways traffic officers assisting with traffic management at scene and the closure point.

open image in gallery People get out of their cars during M6 chaos on Easter Sunday ( Twitter )

“Traffic was held on the northbound carriageway to allow North West Air Ambulance to land at scene.

“The Air Ambulance has since departed and traffic is now flowing northbound in all lanes.”

open image in gallery A woman sits on the central reservation during the M6 closed ( Twitter )

Sharing a photograph of people in the road, one X user said: "Traffic closed on both sides for the past hour. Hundreds of people on the road! Wildest I have seen the motorway"

They added: "Really hope everyone is okay."

The crash came as millions of people suffered disruption to their Easter travel plans this weekend due to major rail engineering works, strike action and heavy traffic.

However, more than 1,000 miles of roadworks in England were lifted by the Department for Transport over the weekend.

At Gatwick Airport, more than 100 members of the Unite union who work for ground handling firm Red Handling were expected to strike across the weekend in a dispute over pensions and pay.

open image in gallery The M6 was blocked off to allow an air ambulance to land ( Highways England )

They include baggage handlers, check-in staff and flight dispatchers for airlines including Norwegian and Delta.