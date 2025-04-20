F1 Saudi Arabia GP LIVE: Race latest updates with Oscar Piastri leading after Max Verstappen penalty
Lando Norris crashed out of qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Max Verstappen claimed a brilliant pole position.
The championship leader branded himself a “f*****g idiot” on the radio after hitting the kerbs at turns four and five and crashing into the wall during his first run in Q3.
His session was over and Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and George Russell were left to slug it out for pole, with the Dutchman banishing pre-race talk over his future with another scintillating qualifying performance.
Russell will line up third for Mercedes after another fine display, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton’s disappointing qualifying form continued as he could manage only seventh.
Charles Leclerc passes George Russell (Lap 38/50)
Leclerc is up to third!
The Ferrari has superior speed to the Mercedes and Leclerc gets it done down the main straight with DRS!
Leclerc’s engineer: “Well done Charles.”
Leclerc: “Thank you Bryan!”
Lando Norris pits! (Lap 35/50)
Norris pits - 2.6 seconds - and comes out in fifth!
He’s on the mediums and trails Leclerc in fourth by five seconds!
Piastri now takes the lead!
Oscar Piastri on team radio:
“I think I’m starting to feel the dirty air a little bit, so it’s not ideal for me at the moment.”
Piastri is 2.3 seconds behind Norris, with Verstappen trailing the Aussie by 4.8 seconds.
4-10: Russell, Leclerc, Antonelli, Hadjar, Hamilton, Sainz, Albon
Charles Leclerc pits! (Lap 29/50)
Leclerc pits from the lead - a rapid 2.0 second stop from Ferrari - and is back out in fifth!
Lando Norris (on hard tyres) now takes the lead, but still needs to pit!
The gap to his teammate Piastri is three seconds..
Lewis Hamilton pits! (Lap 24/50)
With Verstappen bang on his tail, Ferrari pit Hamilton - the Brit comes out in eighth!
Verstappen now chases Piastri ahead - the gap is four seconds!
Top-10: Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Verstappen, Russell, Hadjar, Antonelli, Hamilton, Stroll, Hulkenberg
Max Verstappen pits (Lap 22/50)
Excruciating wait for Verstappen in the pits, as he serves his five seconds, and he comes out BEHIND Piastri and Hamilton!
Charles Leclerc now in the lead of this race, with Lando Norris in second - neither have pitted though!
Piastri passes Hamilton! (Lap 22/50)
Piastri with a stunning move at turn 22 on Hamilton to pass him for P5!
Verstappen is coming in to the pits...
George Russell pits! (Lap 21/50)
Russell pits and comes out in seventh, behind Piastri and Sainz!
When will Verstappen pit, then? He’s aggressively being told to push.
“Everything you have Max.”
Oscar Piastri pits! (Lap 20/50)
Piastri’s pit-stop is not rapid, only 3.4 seconds, as McLaren pit their leading man!
Piastri comes back out in sixth, ahead of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon.
Russell up to P2, with Leclerc P3.
Verstappen’s lead to Russell is 9.2 secs.
Max Verstappen extending his lead (Lap 19/50)
Running in clean air at the front, Verstappen is extending his lead - it’s now 2.9 seconds!
Further back, Lando Norris has overtaken Kimi Antonelli on the main straight for fifth place!
