Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom reveal engagement after dating for one year

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom are engaged.

According to People, Theroux asked for Bloom’s hand while the two were in Italy, where they are currently staying for the Venice Film Festival to celebrate the upcoming release of the Beetlejuice sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The engagement rumors started on Thursday, August 29, when Bloom was seen walking the red carpet alongside Theroux with a large diamond ring on her hand. Throughout their Italy trip, The Gilded Age actress was posting various aspects of the trip on her Instagram Stories.

Theroux also told People on the red carpet for the August 28 Venice Film Festival premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice that the couple planned on “vacationing a little” in addition to attending the event.

The couple was first seen together in February 2023 when they were at a club in New York City called Zero Bond. Theroux and Bloom did not end up making their red carpet debut until the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March 2024.

Before going public with their relationship, Theroux revealed in a 2023 interview with Esquire that he has learned over the years that he prefers to keep his relationships private.

“There’s something to, once you’re out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we’re in. And I’m not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen - I don’t talk about Jen,” he explained, referencing his 2017 divorce from actress Jennifer Aniston.

“People will always want to gossip and say things, but you have to find that balance. And having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in a public relationship. Me saying anything, even if it was something loving, it would just turn into a thing. So it’s a classic no-comment situation for me.”

During another interview with Esquire in 2021, Theroux candidly spoke about the divorce from the Friends star and their seven-year relationship. “Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other,” he told the outlet at the time.

Theroux said that the pair have “remained friends” and that, although they “don’t talk every day,” they regularly “call [or] FaceTime each other.”

“I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship,” he continued. “We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”

When the two of them announced the divorce, fans assumed it was because of a difference in where they wanted to live, with Theroux wanting to live in New York while Aniston wanted to live in Los Angeles.

Addressing these rumors, Theroux said: “That’s a narrative that is not true, for the most part. Look, people create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them. That whole ‘This person likes rock ’n’ roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!’ That’s just not the case. It’s an oversimplification.”