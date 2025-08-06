Brad Pitt’s mother Jane dies aged 84

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brad Pitt’s mother Jane Pitt has died. She was 84.

Jane was a former family counselor who was pictured many times over the years supporting her son on red carpets and at high profile events. No cause of death has yet been announced.

Jane Etta Hillhouse married her husband William Alvin Pitt in 1962, after meeting at Oklahoma Baptist University. Brad was born the following year, the oldest of three children, and they were raised in Tulsa and later Springfield, Missouri.

The news of Jane’s death was confirmed by one of her granddaughters, Sidney Pitt, who posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“My sweet Grammy, Jane Etta, we were not ready for you to go yet but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier,” wrote Sidney.

open image in gallery Jane Pitt and Brad Pitt arriving at the Academy Awards in February 2012 ( Steve Granitz/WireImage )

“If you knew Grammy, you knew she had the biggest heart. She cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked.She taught me how to paint, how to be strong, how to lead with kindness, to love Jesus through everything, and to find joy in the smallest things.

“She made up the silliest games just to make us laugh, and she believed in fairness, in putting others first, and doing good simply because it was the right thing to do.

“Every year before school, she gave each of us grandkids a ‘special day’ which was a whole day to do whatever we wanted (and Papa had to go along with it… though I know he secretly loved it too). Mine usually started with banana splits for breakfast, hours of playing Trouble, a craft project obvi, riding every ride together at Silver Dollar City like the badass she was, dinner at Olive Garden with Papa, mini golf where she’d make a V with her feet to help me aim… (and somehow still beat me) and ending the night watching Paulie until we feel asleep.

open image in gallery Brad Pitt with his children Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and parents Jane Pitt, and William Pitt at the premiere of ‘Unbroken’ in December 2014 ( Frazer Harrison/Getty Images )

“She could keep up with all 14 of us grandkids without missing a beat. There was no limit to the love she gave, and everyone who met her felt it.I don’t know how we move forward without her. But I know she’s still here in every brushstroke, every kind gesture, every hummingbird. She was love in its purest form.

“We were truly blessed to have her to love on growing up and I know she lives on through each of us.”

The Independent has approached Brad’s representatives for a statement.

In addition to Brad, Jane is survived by her husband, William, and two other children, Doug and Julie.