Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Kelley Mack death: Walking Dead and Chicago Med actress dies at 33

Mack also appeared on 9-1-1

Caitlin Hornik
in New York
Tuesday 05 August 2025 21:47 EDT
Comments
The Walking Dead finale trailer

Actress Kelley Mack, best known for her role on The Walking Dead, has died aged 33.

Mack died August 2 in Cincinnati after being diagnosed with glioma of the central nervous system, according to a statement shared by her family. A CaringBridge page had been set up months ago to provide updates on her condition.

A celebration of life is planned for August 16 in Ohio.

Mack joined The Walking Dead during season nine, playing Hilltop Colony resident Addy for five episodes.

Before rising to fame on The Walking Dead, Mack appeared in several shorts and TV miniseries, including Unusual Suspects (2015), Grayson: Earth One (2015), Not Your Average Joe (2016), and Unscrewed (2016).

Kelley Mack has died aged 33
Kelley Mack has died aged 33 (Getty)
Recommended

Mack also appeared on episodes of 9-1-1 in 2019 and Chicago Med in 2022. Her credits also spanned multiple commercials for Budweiser, Dr Pepper, Dairy Queen, and Chick-fil-A, among others.

More to follow

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in