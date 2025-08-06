Kelley Mack death: Walking Dead and Chicago Med actress dies at 33
Actress Kelley Mack, best known for her role on The Walking Dead, has died aged 33.
Mack died August 2 in Cincinnati after being diagnosed with glioma of the central nervous system, according to a statement shared by her family. A CaringBridge page had been set up months ago to provide updates on her condition.
A celebration of life is planned for August 16 in Ohio.
Mack joined The Walking Dead during season nine, playing Hilltop Colony resident Addy for five episodes.
Before rising to fame on The Walking Dead, Mack appeared in several shorts and TV miniseries, including Unusual Suspects (2015), Grayson: Earth One (2015), Not Your Average Joe (2016), and Unscrewed (2016).
Mack also appeared on episodes of 9-1-1 in 2019 and Chicago Med in 2022. Her credits also spanned multiple commercials for Budweiser, Dr Pepper, Dairy Queen, and Chick-fil-A, among others.
