Las Culturistas Culture Awards: Winners list and highlights from 2025 ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The fourth year of the Las Culturistas Culture Awards is being celebrated with a televised broadcast.

Conceived by Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang and and I Love That for You star Matt Rogers, the awards are a branch of their popular Las Culturistas podcast, which the two started in 2016.

Tuesday night’s ceremony, hosted by Yang and Rogers, marks the first time the awards are being televised. The ceremony was pre-recorded at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles in July and airs on Bravo from 9 p.m. ET - 11 p.m. ET, with streaming available on Peacock from Wednesday.

Dozens of celebrities were in attendance, from Bravo stars like Paige DeSorbo and Andy Cohen to Saturday Night Live alums Kristen Wiig and Aidy Bryant to Academy Award winner Allison Janney and Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson. Attendees were dressed to the nines in their best Hollywood glamour attire to honor this year’s theme.

Among the dozens of categories are Best Crier, Father Award, Daddy Award, Sport We Would Love To Know More About, Social Change Moment of the Year Sponsored by West Elm, and Tina Turner Legend Award.

Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers at the 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards ( Getty )

“The Las Culturistas Culture Awards celebrates culture’s most iconic and consequential moments of the year. With more than 100 unique award categories, live musical performances and unexpected celebrity guests, this show brings culture's most crucial moments to life,” Yang and Rogers said in a press release.

As the ceremony began, Yang introduced the evening as “the biggest night in culture — depending on who you ask.”

Yang and Rogers opened the ceremony alongside Cohen, all adorned in Blue Origin space suits, as the Bravo executive warned the hosts: “Don’t do anything I wouldn’t do.”

The first award of the evening — Most amazing impact in film — was given to Jeff Goldblum’s chest in Jurassic Park. Goldblum took the stage and nearly ripped his shirt off, but paused, telling the audience: “Always leave them wanting more.”

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson was honored with the Titan of Culture Award. Accepting the honor, he told the audience: “I have been on your TV for forever, I'm going to be in your hearts for even longer, I hope.”

More to follow