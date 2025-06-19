Michelle Obama reveals the thing she can’t stand about living in Washington DC

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michelle Obama has opened up about the one part of Washington, D.C. that she could live without.

The former first lady and her brother, Craig Robinson, were guests on Wednesday’s episode of the Las Culturistas podcast with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, where the siblings discussed their “I don’t think so, honey,” which is a trend or popular item they don’t support.

Obama’s was a key part of the city’s monuments tour: the Segways. “They go so slow,” she told the podcast hosts. “It’s just annoying that they go so slow. You just want to get off and walk.”

“You know, we are dealing with an obesity crisis in the world,” she continued. “We meet people walking, and if you’re on a motorized thing that doesn’t move any faster than you walk, then I say, ‘Please please take the helmet off’ because you don’t need it on a Segway and just walk a little bit.”

She also mentioned that she often finds Segway riders in the bike lane on the road, which she doesn’t think is necessary based on their speed.

‘Please please take the helmet off because you don’t need it on a segway and just walk a little bit,’ Obama said ( Getty )

“Please, Americans, get off the Segways, put on your walking shoes, and let’s move,” Obama said.

The former first lady has previously appeared on other podcasts in addition to her own show alongside her brother, IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson.

Last week, the two spoke with Bruce Springsteen when Obama admitted to admiring the relationship between the “Born in the U.S.A” singer and his wife, Patti Scialfa.

“I marvel at you and Patti and the work that you all have done,” she said. “You and Patti have been couple mentors for me and Barack for quite some time.”

“[We are] watching you guys do the work, getting advice on how to keep those lines of communication open,” she added, praising the two of them for being “powerhouses in [their] own right … merging those lives together.”

Springsteen and Scialfa have been married for over 30 years and share three children together. Meanwhile, the Obamas have also been married for more than 30 years and share two daughters.

After spending so many years together, Barack started giving dating advice to the CEO of Airbnb, Brian Chesky, which he revealed during a previous episode of Michelle’s IMO podcast.

“One time I was like — I met somebody and I was about to go on a date with — I went on a date with them and I remember telling him like, ‘Oh my God, she checks all the boxes and like this, this, this, this, this,’” Chesky told Michelle and her brother last month. “And I remember him saying something. He said, it's not a checklist.”

Chesky explained that he never considered that he had adopted this mindset until after Barack pointed out what he should really be looking for in a long-term partner.