Joe Rogan regular Dave Smith makes U-turn on Trump support and calls for president’s impeachment

Frequent Joe Rogan podcast guest, comedian Dave Smith, has changed his tune regarding President Donald Trump.

Appearing on the Breaking Points YouTube show,

“I supported him last year,” Smith said. “I apologize for doing so. It was a bad calculation. At the time, it seemed like the right one. He should be impeached and removed.” Smith also called for Trump’s supporters to “turn on him.”

The comedian, who previously supported Trump’s plan to end “forever wars,” condemned the president’s response to the Israel-Iran conflict as an “absolute betrayal of everything that he ran and campaigned on” after the Republican vowed to end international conflict during the election cycle.

“Trump is going to lose his coalition over this,” Smith said. “I know I don’t just speak for myself when I say there are a lot of us who simply will not go along with this, so it’s just a devastating mistake.”

Joe Rogan's frequent guest Dave Smith has made a U-turn on his support for Trump ( YouTube/PowerfulJRE; YouTube/Breaking Points )

Smith’s comments come on the heels of Israel launching a strike on Iran after the former claimed Friday that new intelligence showed the latter was “approaching the point of no return” in developing a nuclear weapon.

Trump hasn’t shied away from commenting on the conflict, writing Saturday on Truth Social: “The U.S. had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight. If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before. However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!”

He reiterated Sunday in another post on his social media platform that “Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal” and “many calls and meetings [are] now taking place.”

“I do a lot, and never get credit for anything,” Trump continued. “But that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!”

Smith also commented on Trump’s response during his Breaking Points appearance.

“Donald Trump telling [Iran] to come back to the negotiating table now is a joke,” Smith said. “I mean what an impotent leader! To be sitting there talking about coming back to the negotiating table. It’s like sitting there after Pearl Harbor and telling FDR now is the time to go negotiate with the Japanese. Negotiations are over now.”

Smith is currently going viral for a March podcast episode that has recently resurfaced.

At the time, Smith spoke out about Trump’s potential involvement in the conflict, saying: “If Donald Trump actually does launch a war in Iran, not only will I not support it, I will apologize for the rest of my life for voting for the guy.”