Viral ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ singer drops ex-wife diss track ‘Scornful Woman’: Divorce math ‘don’t seem right’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The country singer who went viral with his 2023 song “Rich Men North of Richmond” dropped a new “diss track” of his ex-wife that has received rave reviews from podcaster Joe Rogan.

Oliver Anthony’s latest song, “Scornful Woman,” is a so-called “diss track” about how his ex-wife got half of his money in their divorce, which came after his overnight success with the viral tune, Joe Rogan revealed in his podcast last week, according to Mediaite. His 2023 viral hit was a sensation with conservatives and even discussed in a presidential debate. However, Anthony said the song was a criticism of all politicians.

The fame led to his divorce and newest song.

“He starts making millions of dollars, doing arenas. The wife divorces him,” Rogan said on his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

“She wants everything. She wants everything. She wants more than half. She wants all the money he’s gonna make in the future because she was with him when he was broke. It’s f***** crazy. He’s just tortured, like wants to die, wants to die, and he writes this song,” Rogan continued.

Rogan, who deemed Anthony’s new tune the “craziest diss track of all time,” previously helped the singer navigate fame after he blew up on YouTube in 2023.

Oliver Anthony, whose “Rich Men North of Richmond” went viral in 2023, released a new diss track about his ex-wife. ( radiowv/YouTube )

Anthony’s “Scornful Woman” provides insight into his divorce, with lyrics detailing how “the math” “don’t seem right” when the court ordered they split their assets 50/50.

“She can have all the money and they can keep all the fame, I’d go back to being broke as a joke if I could just get a break from the pain,” Anthony sings.

Anthony became an overnight sensation after his controversial protest song “Rich Men North of Richmond” topped the Billboard charts in 2023.

“People in the music industry give me blank stares when I brush off $8m offers,” Anthony wrote on Facebook following his quick rise to Internet fame. “I don’t want 6 tour buses, 15 tractor trailers and a jet. I don’t want to play stadium shows, I don’t want to be in the spotlight.”

He continued: “I wrote the music I wrote because I was suffering with mental health and depression.

“These songs have connected with millions of people on such a deep level because they’re being sung by someone feeling the words in the very moment they were being sung. No editing, no agent, no bulls***. Just some idiot and his guitar. The style of music that we should have never gotten away from in the first place.”

The lyrics to “Rich Men North of Richmond” include a number of complaints about politicians, welfare recipients and taxes.

“Lord, we got folks in the street, ain’t got nothing to eat and the obese milking welfare,” one lyric of the song reads. “Well God, if you’re 5-foot-3 and you’re 300 pounds/ Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds.”

After it went viral, Anthony received praise from several high-profile conservative figures, including Rogan, Fox News host Laura Ingraham and commentator Ben Shapiro.

Others, including Jumanji actor Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, also offered support for Anthony.

However, the song also received backlash from many on the left, with Anthony’s lyrics concerning taxes and the American welfare state drawing sharp criticism.