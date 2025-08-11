Jennifer Aniston says she mourned Matthew Perry for a ‘long time’ before his death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Friends star Jennifer Aniston has said she mourned her co-star Matthew Perry for a “long time” before he died from a drug overdose in 2023.

Aniston, 56, starred as Rachel Green alongside Perry as Chandler Bing in the much-loved comedy series from September 1994 to May 2004. They remained close in the years after Friends wrapped.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Aniston said of attempting to help Perry during his struggle with addiction: “We did everything we could when we could.

“But it almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight.

Aniston added: “As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there’s a part of me that thinks this is better. I’m glad he’s out of that pain.”

An investigation was launched into Perry’s death, with two doctors and a dealer known as the “ketamine queen” among five people charged in relation to his overdose.

Perry was open about his three-decade-long struggle with addiction, which resulted in him visiting rehab 15 times over his lifetime, and having a number of near-death experiences.

open image in gallery Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston in 2003 ( Getty )

The star wrote in his poignant 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing that fans of Friends will be able to tell whether he was drinking alcohol or taking drugs “from season to season” by “gauging” his weight and tracking his facial hair throughout the show.

“When I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; when I’m skinny, it’s pills; when I have a goatee, it’s a lot of pills,” he said.

Two days after Perry’s passing, Friends lead cast members – Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer – broke their silence on their co-star’s death.

open image in gallery Aniston and Perry in ‘Friends’ ( Warner Bros. Television/Getty )

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” they wrote in a joint statement to People.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.