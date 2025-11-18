The fermented beverage packed with antioxidants that’s a gut-regulating powerhouse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holiday markets have begun to pop up and, with them, hot apple cider stands.

The festive, fermented beverage is a refreshing and warming alternative to hot chocolate, mulled wine or a peppermint mocha.

The tangy drink – once served by the ancient Egyptians and enjoyed by Roman general Julius Caesar – can also be a great source of antioxidants, vitamins and plant chemicals that help protect heart health and reduce the risk of cancer-causing inflammation.

“Apple cider contains most of the same nutrients that apples do,” advice group, A Healthier Michigan, said.

The U.S. is one of world’s largest apple producers, growing 4.89 million metric tons of apples each year, half of which come from Washington State.

open image in gallery Apple cider that’s not unfiltered retains a lot of the health benefits found in a regular apple ( Getty Images/iStock )

An alphabet of health

Apples are a good source of vitamin A, which helps us maintain our night vision, stimulates the production of bacteria-fighting white blood cells and affects metabolism.

They have vitamin C, too, which works to safeguard immune health during cold and flu season, and leg cramp-preventing vitamin K.

Apples have powerful plant chemicals known as flavonoids that relax blood vessels and prevent blood clots, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The fruit is also a significant source of antioxidants: natural compounds that help prevent organ damage and dangerous inflammation that may lead to disease. Apples have gut-regulating quercetin, for example, a compound that fights harmful inflammation in the respiratory system.

Scientists have tied eating apples – which are hydrating and made up of about 85 percent water – to stronger lung and immune health.

Sugar high

Drinking apple cider is different from eating an apple. While a medium-sized apple has 4.5 grams of fiber, a cup of cider has just under one gram.

It’s also a good deal more sugary. A cup may contain up to 30 grams of sugar and 120 calories, depending on how it’s made. Whereas, a regular apple has 19 grams and 110 calories.

“Consuming more than a cup in one sitting could lead to a blood sugar spike,” A Healthier Michigan says. “Its relatively high caloric content could also lead to weight gain if you drink too much of it.”

Experts warn that people getting in the spirit of the season should watch out for unpasteurized cider.

open image in gallery Kids can drink non-alcoholic apple cider. But the ‘hard’ stuff has become a more than $800 million industry in the U.S. ( Getty Images/iStock )

“Most juice in the United States is pasteurized to kill harmful bacteria. The remaining small percentage of juice sold is unpasteurized. Unpasteurized juice may contain harmful bacteria that could make some people sick,” Michigan State University cautions.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration requires all unpasteurized apple cider products to come with a warning label.

Colonial roots

Non-alcoholic hot apple cider found at most holiday markets is made with cloudy, unfiltered apple juice that’s been heated.

Because it’s not filtered “it’s less processed and thereby retains more fiber and vitamins," registered dietitian Lisa Young previously told USA Today.

You can also mix in mulling spices, such as cinnamon and cloves for a heartier and more complex taste.

Kids and families can both enjoy non-alcoholic cider for the season, but the “hard,” fermented alcoholic version has recently risen in popularity. It’s now a more than $800 million industry, according to the American Cider Association.

Cider lovers may not know it has a long history in the U.S. and was once America’s most popular drink. Already a favorite in Britain, settlers brought it over to the states in the 1700s.

Beer took its place in popularity in the 1800s, with the arrival of the Germans, according to West Virginia University, and Prohibition in the 1920s.