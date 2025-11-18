The fermented beverage packed with antioxidants that’s a gut-regulating powerhouse
Holiday markets have begun to pop up and, with them, hot apple cider stands.
The festive, fermented beverage is a refreshing and warming alternative to hot chocolate, mulled wine or a peppermint mocha.
The tangy drink – once served by the ancient Egyptians and enjoyed by Roman general Julius Caesar – can also be a great source of antioxidants, vitamins and plant chemicals that help protect heart health and reduce the risk of cancer-causing inflammation.
“Apple cider contains most of the same nutrients that apples do,” advice group, A Healthier Michigan, said.
The U.S. is one of world’s largest apple producers, growing 4.89 million metric tons of apples each year, half of which come from Washington State.
An alphabet of health
Apples are a good source of vitamin A, which helps us maintain our night vision, stimulates the production of bacteria-fighting white blood cells and affects metabolism.
They have vitamin C, too, which works to safeguard immune health during cold and flu season, and leg cramp-preventing vitamin K.
Apples have powerful plant chemicals known as flavonoids that relax blood vessels and prevent blood clots, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
The fruit is also a significant source of antioxidants: natural compounds that help prevent organ damage and dangerous inflammation that may lead to disease. Apples have gut-regulating quercetin, for example, a compound that fights harmful inflammation in the respiratory system.
Scientists have tied eating apples – which are hydrating and made up of about 85 percent water – to stronger lung and immune health.
Sugar high
Drinking apple cider is different from eating an apple. While a medium-sized apple has 4.5 grams of fiber, a cup of cider has just under one gram.
It’s also a good deal more sugary. A cup may contain up to 30 grams of sugar and 120 calories, depending on how it’s made. Whereas, a regular apple has 19 grams and 110 calories.
“Consuming more than a cup in one sitting could lead to a blood sugar spike,” A Healthier Michigan says. “Its relatively high caloric content could also lead to weight gain if you drink too much of it.”
Experts warn that people getting in the spirit of the season should watch out for unpasteurized cider.
“Most juice in the United States is pasteurized to kill harmful bacteria. The remaining small percentage of juice sold is unpasteurized. Unpasteurized juice may contain harmful bacteria that could make some people sick,” Michigan State University cautions.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration requires all unpasteurized apple cider products to come with a warning label.
Colonial roots
Non-alcoholic hot apple cider found at most holiday markets is made with cloudy, unfiltered apple juice that’s been heated.
Because it’s not filtered “it’s less processed and thereby retains more fiber and vitamins," registered dietitian Lisa Young previously told USA Today.
You can also mix in mulling spices, such as cinnamon and cloves for a heartier and more complex taste.
Kids and families can both enjoy non-alcoholic cider for the season, but the “hard,” fermented alcoholic version has recently risen in popularity. It’s now a more than $800 million industry, according to the American Cider Association.
Cider lovers may not know it has a long history in the U.S. and was once America’s most popular drink. Already a favorite in Britain, settlers brought it over to the states in the 1700s.
Beer took its place in popularity in the 1800s, with the arrival of the Germans, according to West Virginia University, and Prohibition in the 1920s.
