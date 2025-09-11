The fruit that can help you live longer – and looks good in a pie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apples are a beloved American staple and great in pies – but they also pack some major health benefits you might not know about.

The crunchy stoplight-colored fruit can keep your blood sugar levels stable, slash cholesterol, reduce blood pressure, ease inflammation, and protect your gut health, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

That’s in addition to their role as a satisfying snack, helping people to feel fuller for longer.

Eating an apple a day may not keep the doctor away, but previous research found that those who did had a lower risk of lung cancer.

“Apples are popular for a reason,” registered dietitian Amber Sommer told the non-profit medical center. “They’re easy to eat on the go, and they taste terrific. But what most people don’t know is that eating them regularly over time can provide a big health boost.”

open image in gallery Apples can reduce blood sugar, and may be better additions to pies than pineapples ( Getty Images/iStock )

How apples keep your blood healthy

Apples can stabilize blood sugar because they’re high in fiber and lower in sugar than pineapples or mangoes, according to Sommer.

A medium-sized apple contains up to 25 grams of sugar and more than four grams of fiber.

Fiber helps to fight high blood sugar, which can cause diabetes, by slowing digestion. It also helps tackle high cholesterol, trapping the fat-like substance before it can block arteries and lead to clots, strokes, and heart disease.

Eating an apple is a good addition to your daily fiber goals. Most Americans get much less fiber than is recommended in federal guidelines, which changes based on age and gender.

Fiber may also play a role in reducing blood pressure, the clinic said. Although researchers agree that antioxidants – vitamins and essential minerals – in apple peels can help blood to flow smoothly.

Apples contain immune-protecting vitamin C, cramp-preventing vitamin K, cell-guarding vitamin E, and vitamin K, which is essential for regulating blood pressure.

They also have blood pressure-regulating potassium, bone-protecting calcium, and magnesium, which helps to lower blood sugar.

open image in gallery Apples, an American staple, can help keep blood healthy and ease inflammation ( Getty Images )

Preventing damage and disease

The antioxidants in apples also help to protect against organ damage and dangerous inflammation that may result in disease.

Antioxidants may protect the pancreas, which works to reduce blood sugar levels, the clinic points out.

One of those antioxidants is called quercetin, which is also found in berries, green tea, and red wine.

Quercetin reduces inflammation, especially in the respiratory system. One study found that eating apples could be effective in preventing asthma, a condition affecting more than 25 million Americans.

People who eat apples are less likely to get cancer, according to another study.

Apples can help aid digestion – and keep the pounds off

open image in gallery People only need one or two apples a day to reap their benefits ( AFP via Getty Images )

Quercetin can also stop harmful bacteria from growing in the gut. So can pectin, which is the type of fiber found in apples.

A healthy gut can ensure we get the proper nutrients our bodies need to function. Conversely, an unhealthy gut can raise the risk of gastrointestinal cancers, heart disease, and diabetes, according to The Ohio State University.

Dietary guidelines call for up to two cups of fruit a day, or the equivalent of two apples.

Eating apples can also help people keep off the pounds and contain fewer than 100 calories. Being overweight or having obesity is a risk factor for all of those conditions.

Apples are also about 85 percent water, helping people stay hydrated.

“Because apples are high in water and fiber, they make a filling snack,” said Sommer. “The fiber helps slow digestion, so you feel full for longer.”