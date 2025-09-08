Rotten to the core: Ohio orchard goes viral after outing family that tried to steal $300 worth of apples

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Ohio orchard went viral after a few “bad apples” tried to make off with $300 worth of the fall fruit staple.

Lynd Fruit Farm in Pataskala, about 19 miles east of Columbus, shared a post that gained millions of views online after a family attempted to flee the orchard with a trunk full of apples they didn’t pay for.

The farm, which has been family-owned for five generations, has been forced to ramp up security measures in light of recent thefts, and as apple-picking season is just getting underway, owner Andy Lynd told ABC 6. Customers can drive their car onto the property and park before enjoying apple picking, pumpkin picking, corn mazes and other fall activities — but the farm says some people have been taking advantage.

“When people drive to the checkout, they pop their trunk and we look and see,” Lynd said. “Usually, it’s exactly what they said, but sometimes it’s not that case.”

open image in gallery An Ohio apple orchard has been forced to take extra security measures following an increase in thefts, including one family that tried to steal $300 of apples. ( Lynd Fruit Farm )

open image in gallery Lynd Fruit Farm in Ohio has been family owned and operated for five generations.. It has taken on additional security measures in light of recent thefts. ( Google )

Due to the uptick in recent thefts, the farm says it will employ “undercover security” for the rest of the season.

“If you fill your bag but can’t stop picking our delicious apples, don’t be shy! Come talk to our greeters and ask for more bags,” the farm wrote on Facebook on September 1. “Hiding $300 of apples around your spare tire, under your kids, in your glove box and under your seat is not the way to handle it!”

The farm said there were four thefts that day, though three were only about $25 worth of stolen apples.

While the farmers declined to press charges, they made the offenders pay for the produce, including one of the incidents in which a family tried to steal $300 of fruit.

“Somebody this week, when they checked out, they paid for their apples and they said, ‘Here’s an extra $20. I’m sorry about that theft. This is to help with that.’”

Customers slammed the few bad apples who were spoiling the beloved fall festivity for everyone else.

“It kind of ruins the fun for everybody,” one customer said. “You don’t need that many apples. Like you’re probably selling those apples or trying to make a profit off of stealing apples.”

“That’s $300 in apples! Holy smokes I’m going to Kroger!” another added. While a third chimed in: “It’s always a few that ruin it for everyone.”

“Listen, my family loves apples. No idea what we’d do with that many apples. That’s ridiculous,” a commentator added.

“How sad people have to ruin a good thing!” another person wrote.

In addition to covert security officers patrolling the orchard, the farm plans to install extra signage to ensure customers are only taking what they intend to pay for.

“They’ll [the staff] let their presence be known, and then they’ll ask do you need a couple more bags to put your apples in?” Lynd said.