Eat these frozen foods for better blood sugar
Many fruits and vegetables are frozen when they are peak ripeness, retaining their essential vitamins and minerals
Frozen foods may not only help to save your money and time at the grocery store, but can also serve as a nutritious strategy to keep blood sugar levels down, according to experts.
While once packed with sodium and sugar, many options are far more health friendly today than they were just a few decades ago. Progress has been made in how long ingredients can be kept fresh for, while fruits and vegetables are frozen at their peak ripeness.
“That means that the freezing process can help retain essential vitamins and minerals,” University of Utah Health explains.
Knowing what frozen foods are the best to eat can help to keep your risk of high blood sugar, heart disease, and diabetes low.
High blood sugar can be dangerous, particularly if you have diabetes. A spike can trigger an immune response that damages tissues, nerves, and the heart.
“There’s this expectation and thought that eating heathy or living a healthy life should be difficult,” Sofia Whitefields, a registered dietitian at University of Utah Health, said in a statement. “Food can be easy and accessible to everyone.”
Shrimp
Shrimp are an excellent source of lean protein, and do not contain sugar.
They have a glycemic index of zero. The glycemic index is the measure of how quickly a food can make your blood sugar rise, with measurements ranging from zero at the lowest to 100 at the highest.
They’re also low in carbohydrates and pack 84 calories into just a three-ounce serving, according to The Baton Rouge Clinic.
They contain vitamin B12, which is critical for blood cell health, and blood pressure-regulating omega-3 fats. And, shrimp have less than a gram of saturated fat per three ounces.
The versatile shellfish should keep in the freezer indefinitely, but the texture lessens after lengthy storage, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Just make sure they’re not radioactive!
Broccoli
Broccoli contains a sulfur-rich compound known as sulforaphane that may help to manage blood sugar. Sulforaphane is also found in other cruciferous vegetables, such as watercress, cauliflower, and kale.
Broccoli florets are a great side to any fish or chicken dish, providing more than five grams of blood sugar-absorbing fiber in just one cup.
But, that’s certainly not the only benefit.
Eating more cruciferous vegetables – named for the cross-like shape of their four-petaled flowers – has been linked to a lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.
They also have plant compounds known as glucosinolates, which may help to fight cancer, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Throw cut broccoli in the air fryer the next time you need a good veggie option, or drizzle them with olive oil on a sheet pan for a roasted flavor and texture.
Berries
Blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries are all great sources of fiber, antioxidants, and nutrients.
They offer, on average, three grams of blood sugar-regulating fiber per cup.
Raspberries contain significantly less sugar than other berries, at just five grams per cup, compared to blueberries which contain 15 grams, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
But, you probably don’t want to pick just one. A multi-berry smoothie or yogurt parfait can help to kick off your day right.
Corn
Corn is king in the U.S. This year, it’s estimated U.S. farmers will plant 95.5 million acres, according to Successful Farming.
It is both high in sugar and fiber, containing about five grams of both per corn ear.
Corn is a good side dish with broccoli, but kernels also be mixed into a Mexican-influenced salad or soup.
Fish
Fish, which is a lean protein, can help to slow sugar absorption.
Salmon and cod are a great source of omega-3 fats and can keep you feeling full — and less likely to reach for dessert.
The quality of frozen fish is often as good or better than fresh, much like shrimp.
A baked, lemon and herb salmon would be a great option the next time you cook dinner.
