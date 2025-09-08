Eat these frozen foods for better blood sugar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Frozen foods may not only help to save your money and time at the grocery store, but can also serve as a nutritious strategy to keep blood sugar levels down, according to experts.

While once packed with sodium and sugar, many options are far more health friendly today than they were just a few decades ago. Progress has been made in how long ingredients can be kept fresh for, while fruits and vegetables are frozen at their peak ripeness.

“That means that the freezing process can help retain essential vitamins and minerals,” University of Utah Health explains.

Knowing what frozen foods are the best to eat can help to keep your risk of high blood sugar, heart disease, and diabetes low.

open image in gallery Choosing frozen foods the next time you go shopping can help you save money and keep your blood sugar in check ( Getty Images/iStock )

High blood sugar can be dangerous, particularly if you have diabetes. A spike can trigger an immune response that damages tissues, nerves, and the heart.

“There’s this expectation and thought that eating heathy or living a healthy life should be difficult,” Sofia Whitefields, a registered dietitian at University of Utah Health, said in a statement. “Food can be easy and accessible to everyone.”

Shrimp

Shrimp are an excellent source of lean protein, and do not contain sugar.

They have a glycemic index of zero. The glycemic index is the measure of how quickly a food can make your blood sugar rise, with measurements ranging from zero at the lowest to 100 at the highest.

They’re also low in carbohydrates and pack 84 calories into just a three-ounce serving, according to The Baton Rouge Clinic.

They contain vitamin B12, which is critical for blood cell health, and blood pressure-regulating omega-3 fats. And, shrimp have less than a gram of saturated fat per three ounces.

The versatile shellfish should keep in the freezer indefinitely, but the texture lessens after lengthy storage, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Just make sure they’re not radioactive!

Broccoli

Broccoli contains a sulfur-rich compound known as sulforaphane that may help to manage blood sugar. Sulforaphane is also found in other cruciferous vegetables, such as watercress, cauliflower, and kale.

Broccoli florets are a great side to any fish or chicken dish, providing more than five grams of blood sugar-absorbing fiber in just one cup.

But, that’s certainly not the only benefit.

Eating more cruciferous vegetables – named for the cross-like shape of their four-petaled flowers – has been linked to a lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.

They also have plant compounds known as glucosinolates, which may help to fight cancer, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Throw cut broccoli in the air fryer the next time you need a good veggie option, or drizzle them with olive oil on a sheet pan for a roasted flavor and texture.

Berries

Blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries are all great sources of fiber, antioxidants, and nutrients.

They offer, on average, three grams of blood sugar-regulating fiber per cup.

Raspberries contain significantly less sugar than other berries, at just five grams per cup, compared to blueberries which contain 15 grams, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

But, you probably don’t want to pick just one. A multi-berry smoothie or yogurt parfait can help to kick off your day right.

Corn

open image in gallery A woman grabs a package of frozen corn from the freezer. All corn has sugar, but it’s also a good source of fiber that can regulate blood sugar ( Getty Images/iStock )

Corn is king in the U.S. This year, it’s estimated U.S. farmers will plant 95.5 million acres, according to Successful Farming.

It is both high in sugar and fiber, containing about five grams of both per corn ear.

Corn is a good side dish with broccoli, but kernels also be mixed into a Mexican-influenced salad or soup.

Fish

Fish, which is a lean protein, can help to slow sugar absorption.

Salmon and cod are a great source of omega-3 fats and can keep you feeling full — and less likely to reach for dessert.

The quality of frozen fish is often as good or better than fresh, much like shrimp.

A baked, lemon and herb salmon would be a great option the next time you cook dinner.