Gordon Ramsay speaks out about feud with son-in-law Adam Peaty’s family

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has described a family dispute involving his son-in-law Adam Peaty’s relatives as "upsetting".

The renowned chef told the Daily Mail that he and his wife, Tana, had "welcomed" Peaty’s family when their daughter, Holly, began a relationship with the Olympic swimmer.

Holly, who now uses the name Holly Ramsay Peaty, married Peaty in a high-profile ceremony at Bath Abbey in December.

The wedding followed reports of a growing family rift, which, according to the Daily Mail, intensified after Peaty’s mother, Caroline, was not invited to the bride’s hen party.

Ramsay told the Daily Mail: “It’s just upsetting. It’s all self-inflicted from their side, because we’ve done nothing – none of what you’ve read: no rudeness, no ignorance – we welcomed them.

“We sent a chauffeur-driven car for them to come to the engagement party and treated them like royalty.”

Gordon and Holly Ramsay arrive at Bath Abbey for her wedding to Adam Peaty ( Ben Birchall/PA )

Asked if he thought their issues could be resolved, the restaurateur said they were “very mindful” the newlyweds want to get on with their lives.

Ramsay added: “I would like to go up to Nottingham with Tana and see them and draw a line in the sand.

“It was Adam and Holly’s wishes for them not to attend and so we had to respect that.”

Ramsay made the comments ahead of a new Netflix documentary, which follows the Michelin-starred chef ahead of the opening of three restaurants, a bar and a cooking academy at London’s 22 Bishopsgate.

The six-part series shows the build-up to the launch of the five businesses in the 63-storey skyscraper, which is costing him £20 million.

He and Tana, his wife of almost 30 years, have six children together, including Holly’s sisters Tilly, 24, and Megan, 27, who were bridesmaids at the wedding, and sons, Jack, 25, Oscar, six, and two-year-old Jesse.

The new docuseries will be available to watch on Netflix from 18 February.