Gordon Ramsay reduced guests to tears at daughter’s wedding marred by family feud
‘It was so, so emotional, but incredible to see her and Adam so happy’ says Holly Ramsay’s younger sister, Tilly
Gordon Ramsay’s emotional speech at his daughter Holly’s wedding to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty reportedly "made everybody cry", according to his youngest daughter, Tilly.
The star-studded ceremony, held at Bath Abbey on 27 December, saw model Holly, 26, marry the gold medal-winning athlete, 31, amidst reports of a family rift within the Peaty family.
Notably absent from the nuptials were Peaty’s mother Caroline and father Mark, while celebrity guests included Sir David Beckham and his wife, Lady Victoria Beckham.
Tilly, 24, who served as a maid of honour, shared her experience on ITV’s This Morning, stating: "It was so, so emotional, but incredible to see her and Adam so happy. And yeah, it was a big day for all of us."
When asked about her involvement in her father’s speech, Tilly revealed: "Absolutely. Honestly, I think it was Christmas Eve. I was sat in his room for an hour as he was just reading through it. It was just like going through everything, but no tweaks were needed. It was perfect. It made everybody cry."
Celebrity chef Ramsay, 59, reflected on the moment, saying: "I mean, being a dad with three daughters, you dream of that moment. That moment arrives and, yeah, you’re just like a hot mess. But the speech was perfect. It went well, and it was just… you’ve got to be warm, emotional, yeah, it’s just a tough gig."
Following the ceremony, Holly changed into her mother’s 1996 wedding gown for the reception at Kin House, making her entrance to Abba’s ‘Take A Chance On Me’. Ramsay humorously commented on the outfit change: "I mean, honestly, it was a bit of a shock because she had it on for the majority of the night. I don’t know why you need to change three times."
The bride told Vogue her dress was inspired by Grace Kelly and the Princess of Wales.
Holly carried a bouquet of white ranunculus and was accompanied by her sisters Megan and Tilly as maids of honour, alongside Peaty’s sister Bethany as a bridesmaid. The trio wore red silk maxi dresses, designed by family friend Lady Beckham.
The couple announced their engagement in September 2024 after Peaty proposed during a holiday in Crete. Since the wedding, both Adam and Holly have updated their Instagram usernames to @AdamRamsayPeaty and @HollyRamsayPeaty, respectively.
The wedding took place amid reports of a family feud, which, according to the Daily Mail, intensified after Peaty’s mother was not invited to Holly’s hen do.
Ramsay and Tilly discussed the event with presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard from This Morning’s new H Club Studio in Covent Garden.
