Adam Peaty addresses family feud ahead of wedding to Holly Ramsay

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adam Peaty has addressed the family feud that has cast a shadow over his forthcoming wedding to girlfriend Holly Ramsay.

Reports have emerged of a rift between the Olympic swimmer’s mother, Caroline, and Ramsay’s family. The couple are due to tie the knot on 27 December in a ceremony that they have allegedly banned Peaty’s mother from attending.

On Wednesday (19 November), Peaty posted on Instagram insisting that there are “two sides to every story”, adding that he and his fiancé “will get through” these “challenging times”.

“For those who know me personally, you know that I work so hard on trying to improve myself as a person who wants to contribute to making the world a better place,” he said.

“I am continuing to learn about myself and how I can be the man I want to be; a worthy partner, father, businessman, friend and athlete; even through these challenging times.”

He continued: “'Bethany [Peaty’s sister], Holly and I will get through this – we do not ask for sympathy. We just need people to be aware that there are always two sides to every story.”

Peaty went on to thank those “who have reached out and shown kindness and understanding”.

He went on to explain that he, Ramsay, and his sister “cannot go into detail given an ongoing police investigation into serious matters that arose long before recent events”. There was no indication given as to what the police are investigating.

( Holly Ramsay/Instagram )

Last week, it was reported that Peaty had banned his mother from attending their forthcoming nuptials following a row that erupted when Ramsay did not invite her future mother-in-law to her hen-do, at which close family and celebrity friends like Victoria Beckham were present.

Adam’s aunt, Louise Williams, publicly criticised Ramsay for not inviting Caroline, calling the decision “divisive and hurtful” – for which Caroline publicly thanked her.

Over the weekend, Caroline told The Daily Mail that the Ramsay family is “pulling him away from her”, stating that she knows “it’s the end” of her relationship with her son but that she doesn’t “wish any ill” on him or Ramsay.

A source close to the Peaty family suggested the tension was due to the difference in their working-class background and the more affluent lifestyle of the Ramsay family; Holly is the daughter of TV chef Gordon Ramsay.

Peaty and Ramsay met in 2021 on the set of Strictly Come Dancing, on which the swimmer was a contestant alongside Ramsay’s younger sister, Tilly. The pair began dating in 2023 and announced their engagement in September 2024.