Is air frying really a healthier way to cook? Sam Milner thinks so

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

When Sam Milner first spotted an advert for an air fryer back in September 2012, she didn’t realise it would change the way she – and millions of others – would approach cooking forever.

It promised to deliver the crispy joy of homemade chips with a fraction of the oil and calories of a deep fat fryer, and for Milner, that was enough to drag her husband Dom into an electronics store to make a purchase. The rest, as they say, is history.

Fast forward 12 years, and Milner, affectionately dubbed the “Queen of the Air Fryer”, has built an empire around this kitchen gadget. Her new book with Dom, Air Fryer Easy Everyday, is a follow-up to their Sunday Times bestselling The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook, and it continues their mission to prove that the air fryer isn’t just a convenient tool – it’s a pathway to healthier eating. But is it really as healthy as they claim?

A healthier way to cook

Let’s start with the facts. “The air fryer is a very much healthier way to cook,” Milner says. Why? It’s all about the oil, or rather, the lack of it. “You use a lot less oil when you are cooking in the air fryer. For instance, for the average serving size for dinner in the air fryer, you will need just a quarter tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil,” she explains. Compare that to the hefty slicks of oil that typically accompany frying or roasting in a traditional oven, and the difference becomes clear.

And while many people are still using oils and fats to slather meat or vegetables before they pop them into the oven, the air fryer operates differently. Take roasting a whole chicken or turkey crown, for example. “You would stuff quite a bit of butter under the skin if you were cooking it in a traditional oven. But in the air fryer, you would use a single tablespoon of olive oil for a whole chicken or turkey crown,” Milner says. For anyone watching their cholesterol, trying to lose weight, or simply trying to cut down on unhealthy fats, that’s a significant shift.

Once you’ve adjusted to cooking with such minimal amounts of oil, Milner suggests, it’s hard to go back. “You will find yourself moving in the direction of a low-fat diet and not missing traditional fried food. When you do go out and have real fried food, such as restaurant French fries, you will likely find it greasy and a shock to your body.” She’s not wrong; there’s something alarming about how quickly your taste buds – and your stomach – adjust to healthier alternatives. “My husband and I always complain that the food we once loved is really greasy,” she adds.

open image in gallery The Milners’ new book continues their mission to prove that the air fryer is more than just a tool of convenience ( White Lion Publishing )

Goodbye, takeaways?

The health benefits of the air fryer go beyond just reducing oil intake. For many people, it has also been a tool for cutting down on processed foods and takeaways, both notorious culprits in unhealthy eating habits. “The air fryer is fantastic for quickly cooking meat, potatoes, and vegetables,” Milner says. “Because of how easy and quick it is to cook in, people find they’re less likely to want to cook with processed foods and often find themselves eating less and less takeaways.”

And that’s a key point. Convenience often drives us into the arms of processed foods – frozen meals, packet snacks and the odd sneaky takeaway order. But if the air fryer can take on the role of quick, easy cooking with whole ingredients, there’s less temptation to reach for something unhealthy. In a world where time is short and the pressure to eat well is ever-present, the air fryer could be the perfect middle ground.

The journey to air fryer royalty

For Milner, the journey to air fryer evangelism started with that single purchase, but it quickly turned into a passion. “We made those homemade chips, followed by many more over the years and loved the fact that air fryers use a lot less oil, thus making them perfect for dieting and those who would like to reduce their fat intake.” Fast forward to today, and Milner has become the go-to expert on all things air fryer, sharing her tips and recipes on her popular website RecipeThis.com and now through her latest book.

It’s not just about low-fat chips and easy dinners, though. Milner is quick to point out that the air fryer can create healthy food without feeling like you’re eating healthily or sacrificing the foods you love. “The air fryer is amazing for creating healthy food without feeling like you are eating healthily or going without,” she says.

Her new book, Air Fryer Easy Everyday, is a testament to that philosophy. With 140 simple recipes, it’s designed to be a no-fuss, beginner-friendly guide to healthier meals. Whether you’re looking for budget-friendly meals, quick weeknight dinners or a little baking inspiration, Milner has you covered. Chapters range from meat and fish to vegetarian and vegan, and there’s even a section on baking, with recipes for everything from flatbreads to cakes – all using the air fryer.

So, is it worth the hype?

With all this talk of health, convenience and versatility, it’s easy to wonder if the air fryer is really worth the hype. After all, kitchen gadgets come and go, and not all of them live up to their promises. But if Milner’s story is anything to go by, the air fryer is here to stay, and it’s more than just a fad.

It’s not just about the oil reduction or the convenience of whipping up a quick dinner, though those are undeniable perks. The air fryer has changed the way Milner and many others approach cooking altogether. It’s encouraged her to experiment, to eat more whole foods, and to rethink the way she uses fats and oils in her meals. And that’s a shift that’s hard to argue with, especially in an age where we’re all trying to make better choices for our health.

At the end of the day, though, it comes down to personal preference. If you’re someone who values crispy, fried textures but wants to cut down on the calories and fat, the air fryer could be the game-changer you’ve been waiting for. If you’re trying to wean yourself off takeaways and processed foods but don’t have hours to spend in the kitchen, it might just be the solution you need. And if you’re already an air fryer devotee like Milner, well, her new book might just be the perfect addition to your collection.

As for Milner, she’s a firm believer in the air fryer’s potential to revolutionise healthy cooking. “It’s a brilliant way to reduce fat – perfect if you are on a diet, suffer from high cholesterol, or generally like eating healthily,” she says. And with 12 years of air fryer experience under her belt, it’s hard not to take her word for it.

These three healthy air fryer recipes are among Milner’s favourites and a firm reminder that the air fryer uses little oil, and that you can easily add extra veggies into your air fried food too.

Simply the best skin on seasoned fries

open image in gallery Mix and match with your favourite dried herbs and spices ( Supplied )

The air fryer started with chips so let’s start with these delicious skin-on fries. The nutrients of the skin and little oil needed per portion make these ideal. Plus, you can mix and match with your favourite dried herbs and spices. If you prefer sweet potatoes, you can swap like for like and keep the same time and temperature.

Serves: 2

Air fryer type: basket/dual

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes

Calories: 349

Ingredients:

3 medium potatoes

4 tsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp dried oregano

Salt and black pepper

Method:

1. Scrub the potatoes, then using a knife or a potato chipper, cut the potatoes into French fries.

2. Put the fries in a bowl and add the olive oil and oregano. Season with salt and pepper, and mix well with your hands.

3. Tip the potatoes into the air fryer basket/drawer and spread them out so that they cook evenly. Set the temperature to 160C/320F and cook for 15 minutes. Shake the basket, then increase the temperature to 200C/400F and cook for a further 5 minutes, or until crispy to your liking.

Crispy curried veggie peelings

open image in gallery These healthy, low-waste ‘chips’ are delicious and taste a lot naughtier than they are ( Supplied )

Ask the kids to eat the skin on the carrots and they would tell you where to go but give them delicious veggie peelings over their soup for dinner, and they love you for it! We gather our peelings in a bowl as we are peeling the carrots for dinner, the same can be done with other root vegetables with parsnips being our favourite. Then like with making homemade chips you add the peelings to a bowl, with a small quantity of olive oil, season and then air fry. They are delicious and taste a lot naughtier than they are. Plus, its also a fantastic way to avoid food waste.

Serves: 4

Air fryer type: basket/dual

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 10-18 minutes

Calories: 111

Ingredients:

Peeled skins from 6 medium carrots

Peeled skins from 3 medium parsnips

Peeled skins from 3 medium white potatoes

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 heaped tsp mild curry powder

½ tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp garam masala

Salt and black pepper

Method:

1. Peel the vegetables as you do your meal prep, with either a knife for a thicker peeling or a peeler for a skinny peeling. The ones made with a vegetable peeler will be crisper and more like crisps/potato chips.

2. Add the peelings, the olive oil and spices to the bowl and season with salt and pepper. Mix well with your hands until the peelings are well coated with the olive oil and the seasonings.

3. Tip the peelings into the air fryer basket/drawer and spread out so that they cook evenly. Set the temperature to 180C/360F and cook for 10 minutes for skinny peelings or 18 minutes for thick. As air fryers differ, keep a close eye on them, and shake the drawer during cooking so that they cook evenly and don’t burn.

4. You can use a knife for a thicker peelings or go skinny with a vegetable peeler.

Vegetarian enchiladas

open image in gallery Make this ahead and use the air fryer to finish it off and heat up the leftovers ( Supplied )

One of my favourite air fryer dinners and loaded with veggies and hardly any oil. This is also one of these meals that you can make ahead and then use the air fryer to finish it off and warm up the leftovers too.

Serves: 2

Air fryer type: basket/dual

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes

Calories: 599

Ingredients:

1 x 300g/10½oz jar of tomato salsa

4 small tortilla wraps

Extra virgin olive oil spray

115g/4oz/1¼ cups grated Cheddar cheese

For the filling:

½ red (bell) pepper/capsicum

¼ aubergine/eggplant

¼ medium red onion

½ tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp ground coriander

½ tsp dried oregano

½ tsp smoked paprika

½ x 400g/14oz can mixed taco beans in tomato sauce

½ tbsp sour cream

40g/1½oz/½ cup grated Cheddar cheese

1 tbsp jalapeño slices from a jar

35g/1¼oz/¼ cup sweetcorn

Salt and black pepper

To serve (all optional):

Sliced avocado

Fresh coriander/cilantro

Sour cream

Method:

1. Chop the pepper and the aubergine into 2cm/¾ inch cubes. Slice the red onion into 1cm/½ inch thick slices. Put the chopped vegetables in a bowl and add the olive oil, ½ teaspoon of the cumin, ½ teaspoon of the coriander, the oregano and paprika, and a generous seasoning of salt and pepper. Mix well with your hands, then tip into the air fryer basket/drawer. Air fry at 180C/360F for 15 minutes or until the peppers have a barbecue-style grilled look.

2. Whilst the veggies are cooking, put all the remaining filling ingredients in a mixing bowl and add half the jar of salsa. When the veggies are cooked, add them to the bowl and stir.

3. Divide the filling evenly among the tortilla wraps. Roll each one up tightly, tucking in the top and bottom as you roll, like you’re preparing a burrito. Place the enchiladas, side by side, in an 18cm/ 7 inch square foil tray/pan – or a ceramic dish, paper liner or silicone container will also work well. Push them close together in the tray to keep them in place.

4. Spray the tops of the enchiladas with olive oil to help them crisp up, then place the tray in the air fryer basket. Air fry at 180C/360F for 8 minutes, or until they are crisp and not soggy at all.

5. Spoon over enough of the remaining salsa to cover the wraps, then sprinkle the Cheddar over the top. Continue to air fry at 160C/320F for 7 minutes, or until the salsa is piping hot and the cheese has melted.

6. Serve the enchiladas with your choice of toppings, such as avocado, coriander and/or sour cream.

Sam and Dom Milner have been air frying for 12 years and are the co-authors of Air Fryer Easy Every Day: 140 super-simple delicious recipes (White Lion Publishing, £20). Their blog Recipethis.com was the first food blog dedicated to kitchen gadgets and is visited by over a million people every month.