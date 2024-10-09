Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Amazon’s latest Prime Day event is in full swing. For anyone looking to upgrade their kitchen appliances, the sale is the ideal time to grab top-rated air fryers for less. You’ll have to be quick, though, as the deals will only be around until midnight tonight (9 October).

It’s not just air fryers on offer, of course. Amazon’s annual Big Deal Days sale sees everything from beauty to laptops and TVs reduced, and that’s just for starters.

The sale is great news for savvy deal-hunters who want to upgrade or replace their home appliances, as everything from air fryers and coffee machines to vacuum cleaners are on offer.

If you’re yet to invest in an air fryer and are wondering what all the fuss is about, the kitchen superstars are coveted thanks to their ability to whip up healthy meals using little to no oil. Plus, they’re more energy efficient, compared with conventional ovens.

They do, however, vary in price. Starting around the £60 mark, they can head up to more than £200, making any deal worth snapping up. If you’re not sure where to start, check out our guide to top-rated models, and keep scrolling for the best air fryer deals at Amazon right now.

Best Amazon Prime Day air fryer deals

Ninja foodi max dual zone air fryer: Was £239.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/The Independent )

With everything from six functions to easy-to-clean non-stick baskets, Ninja’s dual zone air fryer is popular for good reason. Now, it has an extra £80 off and, in our review of the best air fryers, we enjoyed how you can “sync the drawers to be ready at the same time,” as well as finding that our food “ended up a lot tastier and crispier,” than with other models. What more could you want?

Ninja foodi flexdrawer air fryer: Was £269.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our reviewer praised Ninja’s foodi flexdrawer air fryer for its ability to do it all. “Two independent cooking zones allow you to cook two different types of food at different temperatures at the same time,” they explained. Plus, it’s capacious enough to cook for eight people once the divider has been taken out. Right now, you can pick one up with 25 per cent off in the Big Deal Days sale.

Breville halo rotisserie air fryer: Was £178.99, now £93.15, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This Breville air fryer is a steal at better than half price. The extra-large 10l capacity is ideal for families. According to the brand, it gives crispy, delicious results every time, there are four cooking presets for everything from chips and chicken to vegetables and steak. It promises to be powerful for rapid air cooking up to 200C.

Tower vortx 5.2l and 3.3l eco dual drawer air fryer: Was £159.99, now £85, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

What seems impressive about this model from Tower is the smart finish function, enabling different foods to be ready at the same time, despite their cooking times not matching up. It’s big enough to whip up a portion for up to eight people, and there are eight cooking presets, including one for making fries, cakes, chicken and more. While we haven’t tested this model at IndyBest before, two of Tower’s air fryers earned a place in our round-up of the best, so it’s safe to say you’re in good hands.

Russell Hobbs satisfy extra large digital air fryer: Was £159.99, now £68.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

You can save almost £100 on this Russell Hobbs extra-large digital air fryer, thanks to Amazon. Boasting a non-stick fry basket and crisping plate, the appliance allows you to fry, bake, grill, dehydrate, reheat and much more. Featuring 10 preset programs and a digital touch display, there’s even a shake reminder feature – a beeping noise sounds halfway through a cycle for foods that need turning or shaking midway.

Russell Hobbs 27160 satisfry medium digital air fryer: Was £94.99, now £47.55, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This air fryer from Russell Hobbs is reduced by a decent 47 per cent, bringing the price down to just shy of £50. With 10 preset food programs, you can air fry, bake, grill, dehydrate, reheat and more with this single appliance. With a 4l capacity, it’s spacious enough to feed a fair few friends or family members, with the air fry technology helping to ensure your food is cooked perfectly but in a healthier (and more economically efficient) fashion.

Tower T17021 family size air fryer: Was £69.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our favourite budget air fryer just got even more affordable thanks to a 43 per cent discount courtesy of Amazon Prime Day. Our tester was blown away by the compact design, value and performance. “Expect delicious succulent meats, roasted vegetables and crispy fries time and again,” they said.

