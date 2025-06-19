First day of summer 2025: Where to score the best freebies and deals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Summer is finally here, and several big brands want to help celebrate the warmer weather months.

June 20 marks the longest day of 2025. The sun will rise early and set late, and the hours in between will hopefully provide loads of sunshine.

Shoppers and diners can score several freebies and discounts during the day.

Here, we round up the best freebies and deals to score on the first day of summer.

Kroger

Starting at 12pm on June 20, shoppers can claim one of 92,000 digital coupons on the Kroger website and redeem it for a free pint of ice cream.

Ice cream is part of the first day of summer deals on offer ( Getty Images )

The coupon can be used on Kroger Brand ice creams, including the flavors from the company’s new Summer in a Pint collection.

Shoppers in California, Colorado, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Nevada are excluded from the promotion.

Krispy Kreme

Donut lovers can pick up a $2 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen donuts. The deal is available in-store and online for pickup and delivery with promo code SUMMER.

Edible Arrangements

Instagram account The Freebie Guy reported that certain locations are offering a free smoothie between June 16 and 21 to celebrate National Smoothie Day. The holiday takes place June 21, the day after the first day of summer.

Not all Edible Arrangements locations serve smoothies, so be sure to check the company’s website for participating stores.

Baskin-Robbins

To celebrate the end of school and the start of summer, the ice cream chain is offering rewards members $1.99 scoops at participating locations nationwide.

The deal — coined the Parent Pass — is valid June 20, as well as June 23-27.

White Castle

Milkshake lovers can score a free small shake with White Castle’s BOGO deal. Use code SUMMER after 8pm between June 20 and 22 to redeem.

The burger chain is also celebrating the start of summer with new merch, expanded late-night hours, and special deals for Craver Nation Rewards members.

Milkshake Factory

The shake chain is actually celebrating National Vanilla Milkshake Day on June 20. Customers can score a BOGO deal on vanilla milkshakes all day long.

Cava

To celebrate the first day of summer, the Mediterranean fast casual chain is offering rewards members a free order of pita chips. No purchase is necessary to redeem the chips, which come in classic and Hot Harissa flavors.

Potbelly

The sandwich chain is also offering a BOGO deal on June 20. Customers who purchase an Original or BIG sandwich can get a second Original sandwich free. The deal can be redeemed using code BOGO through the Potbelly app or online at the chain’s website.