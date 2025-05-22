The best summer holiday deals to book now, from all-inclusive to self-catering

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Summer holiday season is almost in full swing, with British travellers seeking out sun, sea and superlative experiences.

Whether you’re an active traveller seeking a culture fix, a city slicker who’d rather be propping up a bustling locals bar with an Aperol, or an exhausted parent who simply wants to fly, flop and catch up on the bestsellers list, your summer holiday can be as bespoke as your heart desires.

And if you haven’t got your summer holiday sorted for 2025 just yet, there’s still plenty of time to bag a bargain deal, whether you’re flying solo, seeking a romantic break for two, or looking to book a group trip with friends or family.

From city breaks to all-inclusives, beach holidays to tranquil boutique boltholes, we’ve selected some of the best holidays to book this summer.

Jamaica

open image in gallery Get up to £300 off an all-inclusive to adults-only Sandals Resorts ( Getty Images )

Unique Caribbean Holidays Ltd. has a flash sale on until 4 June with up to £300 off all-inclusive Caribbean holidays to adults-only Sandals Resorts or family-friendly Beaches Resorts. Head to Jamaica’s Sandals Royal Plantation, which sits on the idyllic Ocho Rios Riviera, where you can look forward to seven nights in an oceanfront honeymoon suite with butler service for £1,985pp, departing London Heathrow on 10 June.

Cape Verde

Home to white sandy beaches and clear azure waters, Cape Verde enjoys minimal rain temperatures ranging from 25 to 30 in June, making it the perfect destination to fly and flop. The adults-only Tui BLUE Cabo Verde sits oceanfront and is home to two giant pools, a trio of bars, a spa and gym. Tui is currently offering a 38 per cent discount based on two sharing on an all-inclusive basis for seven nights, departing London Gatwick on 5 June for £862pp, reduced from £1,380.

Zakynthos

open image in gallery Gerakas Beach on the Vasilikos peninsula in Zakynthos ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Away from the nightclubs and full English breakfasts of Laganas, the Sea View Village in Vasilikos is a great place to soak up some rays and sip cocktails poolside for those on a budget. Perched high above the Ionian Sea in a pine-clad forest, this peaceful spot is home to a generous-sized pool, a whirlpool and a restaurant and serves as an excellent place to decompress. First Choice has seven nights on a bed and breakfast basis for two people sharing a studio for £355pp, departing Bournemouth on 9 June.

Mallorca

Jet2Holidays is offering free child places on hundreds of summer holidays. The deal is available when two full-paying guests book a room, enabling one child to fly, stay and play for free. Enclosed by Mediterranean pine forests, the Hotel Best Delta in Cabo Blanco is a relaxed and secluded resort that’s a great choice for families. In addition to a kids’ club, there’s also two outdoor pools and a splash area with waterslides, and a pool table, enabling the grown ups to chill while the kids burn off their energy. And if you’re feeling energetic, there’s a gym and even a golf course nearby. This offer is for seven nights half-board flying from Leeds Bradford airport on 3 August and costs £743pp, including coach transfers and 22kg of luggage.

France

open image in gallery Argentat is a historic riverside town on the banks of the Dordogne in France ( Getty Images )

Eurocamp, the camping and holiday village company operating across Europe, has several excellent deals available throughout the summer months. A great choice for families who like being outdoors, we found seven nights starting 12 July at the Saint Avit Loisirs in Dordogne for £838.74 per party, a reduction of 21 per cent. Home to six swimming pools, a lazy river, five water slides, tennis, mini golf and football, it also has an on-site restaurant, bar terrace and direct lake access.

Bulgaria

Couples can save up to £200 on their holiday if they sign up to a free My Jet2 loyalty programme. Head to the five-star, adults-only oceanfront Secrets Sunny Beach Resort and Spa in the Black Sea resort of St Vlas in Bulgaria. Sunseekers can stay seven nights on an all-inclusive plus basis, with a double deluxe room with sea views, for £1,085pp, departing Birmingham on 28 June. It’s home to two gigantic pools (one infinity), whirlpools, a spa, sauna and steam room, plus a whole host of activities, such as petanque, yoga, tennis and volleyball.

Devon and North Cornwall

open image in gallery Widemouth Bay beach is one of Bude’s best beaches just over the border in Cornwall ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Cornwall Hideaways has 10 per cent off selected properties for getaways this summer season. The Small Barn in Sutcombe in Devon is tastefully decorated with vaulted ceilings, two double bedrooms and a private garden with sun loungers and a picnic table and benches for four. It’s situated a 20-minute drive north of the Cornish coastal town of Bude and is home to some of the country’s best beaches, and there’s plenty to occupy, including hiking, surfing, cycling and kayaking. From £869 for six nights, based on four sharing, arriving 2 July.

Egypt

If you’re seeking a more active holiday, Responsible Travel has several excellent deals and discounts, including £450 off selected dates throughout June, July and August on a 12-day small group tour of Alexandria and Nile cruise. Starting in Cairo, this trip takes in the Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx, Luxor, Aswan and Alexandria, plus an overnight train journey and Nile cruise. Accommodation is in comfortable hotels and starts from £1,740 per person excluding flights.

Copenhagen

open image in gallery Hop on your bike and escape the summer heat in the Danish city ( Getty Images )

With continental Europe experiencing increasingly sweltering summer temperatures, a “coolcation” city break in Scandinavia could be just the ticket. British Airways offers several competitive flight and accommodation packages, including two nights in Copenhagen’s Hotel Mayfair, situated in the trendy and well-located Vesterbro, for £274pp departing Bristol on 29 June on a room-only basis.

Portugal

British Airways has a whopping 33 per cent off this seven-night stay at the Alisios Hotel in Albufeira which is situated above a gold sand beach in the southern Algarve. It’s home to one indoor pool, a restaurant and bar – and it’s just a 10-minute walk to the cobbled Old Town. It’s available from £839pp on a bed and breakfast basis, based on two sharing a twin room with a balcony or terrace, departing Birmingham on 28 August,

