Portugal is just 350 miles long and has a width of 130 miles, yet packed into this slice of land are plenty of towns and cities bursting with beautiful architecture, party-filled festivals and vibrant nightlife.

With a reasonably mild climate throughout all four seasons, the country has year-round travel appeal and offers a diverse mixture of cultural sights, rugged mountains, dramatic coastline and compact cities that can be explored within a few days.

The capital of Lisbon is a well-known travel favourite, thanks to its cobbled streets, intricate tilework and colourful buildings, while slightly smaller second city Porto has gained global fans in recent years too with its handsome architecture and port cellars. Meanwhile, the Algarve glitters with golden sands and peacock-blue waters for those hankering after a beach break.

Whether it is a city break incorporating a museum and gallery crawl or a laidback beach holiday with the chance to sample fresh seafood, this country has some of the most beautiful destinations to discover in the Iberian Peninsula.

From picture-postcard settings and historic landmarks to places with buzzing bars, we’ve rounded up the best cities and towns to visit in Portugal, as well as recommendations on where to stay.

Best Portugal towns and cities

1. Lisbon

open image in gallery Portugal’s capital city is famous for historic and modern landmarks ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Best time to visit: Less busy months such as April-May or September-October

The capital of Portugal is a vibrant city with an eclectic mix of colourful and whitewashed buildings. There are hilly, cobbled streets to explore, and cultural landmarks include Lisbon Cathedral and Sao Jorge Castle. Meanwhile, the Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology is among its more modern highlights, and you can explore the city by tram. Seafood is a big part of the local cuisine, which you can sample at the Time Out Market, among other places. This city in west Portugal boasts a buzzing nightlife too, with plenty of rooftop bars for sipping a white port and tonic while enjoying the view.

For a stay in the capital, Tivoli Oriente Lisboa Hotel is a four-star hotel with a swimming pool, a view of the Tagus River and a rooftop cocktail bar overlooking the city.

2. Porto

open image in gallery The second largest city after Lisbon, Porto is a Unesco World Heritage Site ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Best time to visit: Late spring such as May or early autumn in September

Northwest holiday spot Porto is the country’s second biggest city after Lisbon and is known for its port wine. A Unesco World Heritage site, you can get a great view of this city by taking a Gaia Cable Ride. Alternatively, it’s a 30-minute climb to the top of Clerigos Tower, which looks out onto the pretty old town and Douro River. You’ll spot beautiful Azulejos tiles throughout the city, as well as baroque architecture. There’s also Porto football stadium for sports fans, theatre shows at the Oporto Coliseum and several festivals throughout the year.

When in the city, book in for a four-star stay at Acta The Avenue has modern decor and a roof terrace and is in a central location near to Campanha Train Station.

3. Evora

open image in gallery The Roman Temple of Diana is found in Evora ( Getty Images )

Best time to visit: Spring such as March-May or early autumn in September and October

The walled city of Evora is in southern Portugal’s Alentejo region and is home to the Roman Temple of Diana and the Chapel of Bones. Visitors can take the short climb to the top of Evora Cathedral, which is the largest one with medieval origins in Portugal. Centrally positioned Giraldo Square dates back to the 13th century and is the ideal spot for people-watching. Finally, for an afternoon of shopping, head to Rua Cinco de Outubro.

Only 600m from the Chapel of Bones is Vitoria Stone Hotel, a chic property complete with an outdoor pool, sauna and gym.

4. Coimbra

open image in gallery This central Portugese city has the oldest university in the country ( Getty Images )

Best time to visit: The first week of May for the ‘Burning of the Ribbons’ festivities, a traditional student celebration. For quieter days head to the city in the summer

Central Portuguese city Coimbra is on the banks of the Mondego River and has the oldest university in Portugal, complete with a 17th-century bell tower. Historic tourist attractions include the Chapel of Sao Miguel and the Monastery of Santa Cruz, where the first King of Portugal’s tomb is found. Plus, you can see works of art dating back to the 16th century at the baroque Joanine Library. Outdoor sights include the Coimbra Botanical Garden and Aqueduct.

After a day of sightseeing, check into Hotel Mondego for modern interiors, a terrace and a bar.

5. Cascais

open image in gallery The seaside fishing town is popular for swimming and water sports ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Best time to visit: Spring such as March-May or early autumn in September and October

Coastal fishing town Cascais has a marina, Museum Quarter and even a rock-climbing area called Mexelhoeiro. You’ll find beaches Praia da Conceição and Praia da Duquesa along Cascais’ stretch of sandy coastline, popular for swimming and sunbathing, while boat tours and water sports are available too. Souvenir browsing can be done at Villa Shopping Mall, and foodies can indulge in fresh seafood such as lobster and octopus.

For a room close to the town centre, Beachfront hotel Vila Gale Cascais has two outdoor pools, a restaurant and two bars for sipping sundowners.

6. Amarante

open image in gallery Renaissance and medieval buildings look out onto the Tamega River ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Best time to visit: Spring such as March-May or early autumn in September and October

This scenic northern Portuguese town is 50km from Porto and combines architecture from different eras, boasting Renaissance, medieval and Romanesque buildings. It looks out onto the Tamega River, and here you’ll see the 16th-century church of St. Goncalo, plus a striking arched bridge by the same name and the Museum of Amadeo de Sousa-Cardoso.

For an affordable place to stay in the heart of the town on the banks of the Tamega, Covelo Suites is a boutique option with modern and stylish rooms, a living room with a fireplace, and a balcony overlooking the river where breakfast is served.

7. Carvoiero

open image in gallery This resort town is close to Marinha and Vale Covo beaches ( Getty Images )

Best time to visit: Sunseekers will enjoy July with its peak temperatures

Algarve resort town Carvoiero has a gorgeous bay area, with the golden sands of Marinha and Vale Covo beaches positioned nearby too. It’s set among sandstone cliffs and is known for its whitewashed coastal houses. The town is an ideal place for water sports, with available activities including kayaking, canoeing, surfing and paddle boarding, plus there are boat tours to book too. If you’re looking for buzzing nightlife, the lively town Praia da Rocha is less than half an hour away by car.

For a deluxe five-star accommodation whilst visiting Carvoiero, Tivoli Carvoeiro has a sea view overlooking Vale Covo beach and features an outdoor pool.

8. Obidos

open image in gallery Obidos Castle is located in a picturesque setting ( Getty Images )

Best time to visit: Chocolate lovers will benefit from a trip from late March to early April for the International Chocolate Festival

Obidos’ walled town has its own castle, open to the public. Just a 15-minute drive away is Bacalhoa Buddha Eden, the largest oriental garden in Europe, which features several terracotta statues. If you’re planning a beach trip, Obidos Lagoon stretches for 5km along to Caldas da Rainha and offers clear water and white sand.

For a quirky place to stay, The Literary Man Obidos Hotel is a historic literary venue which used to be a convent, complete with live Japanese Kamado cooking at its restaurant and a lounge.

