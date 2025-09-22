Fashion has a hard time letting go. As any industry stalwart will know all too well, trends are cyclical, coming in and out of the zeitgeist as if on a never-ending sartorial merry-go-round. Major comebacks of recent seasons include Crocs, crop tops, and – in the most unlikely of fashion twists – skinny jeans. Now, there’s a new contender: dresses over jeans.

It was only a matter of time. Traditionally sported by the likes of Ashley Tisdale, Lindsay Lohan and Vanessa Hudgens, this look was not the most likely contender to make a reappearance this season, least of all because of how unflattering it can be if carried out poorly. And yet, dresses over jeans were absolutely everywhere off the runways, with the most savvy of dressers opting for pastel lace slip dresses, think buttercream and marshmallow hues, and wearing them over wide-leg jeans with leather ballet flats.

There’s no end to this new layering, either; some of the standout street style looks of the season featured endless layers of clothes upon clothes. On top of jeans were dresses. And on top of that were T-shirts, jumpers and cropped boucle jackets. The more hemlines and silhouettes, the better. In some cases, there were full-blown prom frocks worn over jeans, offsetting the girlish aesthetic with tough flashes of denim.

For a sportier look, one street styler paired a blue football shirt-inspired halter neck dress, complete with silk ruffles and a pair of slouchy, wide-leg jeans. Accessorised with pointed black flat loafers, it’s the ideal on-trend autumnal look. Elsewhere, the trend has been hijacked by the naked dress, with many guests arriving to shows in sheer or mesh dresses worn over tank tops, bras and jeans, giving the look a sexier, more sultry vibe.

open image in gallery A guest wearing a black polka dot bomber jacket, white dotted shorts, black tights and black boots, and a guest (right) wearing brown plaid jacket, check shorts and white tights outside Mithridate during London Fashion Week on 19 September 2025 (photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images) ( Getty )

But if you had hoped the Y2K dresses over trousers era was well and truly over, fear not. There were other emerging micro-trends, too, both on and off the catwalk that can bring your wardrobe up to date without spending a fortune. Here are my top five that will help you nail your autumnal aesthetic:

Inject a pop of red

Red is a perennial fashion favourite. But this season, the style set were opting for subtle pops of scarlet in their ensembles rather than making the shade the main event. Think crimson collars peeking out from underneath jumpers, and apple red socks heralding attention in between jeans and loafers. Elsewhere, we noticed red nails, lips, and hair clips aplenty, bringing bolts of joy to otherwise quotidian monochrome looks.

open image in gallery A guest wearing a red scarf, denim jacket and pants outside Fashion East during London Fashion Week on 19 September 2025 (photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images) ( Getty )

Elongate your gloves

It’s almost glove season and to be on trend, opt for long ones that creep all the way up your arm. At Ashley Williams, they were sheer and tight, almost like sleeves, while Bora Aksu embellished his with giant sequins. But the standout pairs were at Simone Rocha, who sent models down the runway in long silver and black sequin gloves with finger cutouts. Worn with ball gowns and raincoats, these splashy accessories could add glitz to even the most humdrum of looks.

Giant boxy blazers

The bigger the better: we spotted endless variations of boxy, oversized tailored blazers this season. Some fashion week attendees kept the aesthetic simple and traditional, pairing theirs with tailored trousers, collared shirts and ties, while others went for clashing textures and patterns, mixing houndstooth jackets with swirling patterned gowns or, in some cases, cinching them in with neckscarves. The options are endless with this one.

open image in gallery A guest (left) wearing black sunglasses, black trench coat, black lacy top and black boots and a guest wearing grey top, black leather front split midi skirt, black ankle boots and a black shoulder bag outside Mithridate during London Fashion Week on 19 September 2025 (photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images) ( Getty )

Slouchy boots

If a witch’s hat could become a boot, that would be the most fashion-forward way to stride into autumn because this season’s footwear couldn’t be slouchier. Knee-high, pointed, and square-toed variations were lining front rows across the capital, all with the same crinkled and crumpled leather that created a wider silhouette. We saw them paired with full-length, circle skirts, tulle dresses, and even a few pairs that were worn with jorts, which sounds like it wouldn’t work, but for some reason, it did. Try it for yourself and see firsthand just how versatile the slouchy boot can be.

open image in gallery A guest wearing a blue sports jersey dress, navy dress, black flats and a black bag outside Yuhan Wang during London Fashion Week on 20 September 2025 (photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images) ( Getty )

Polka dots galore

We got the dotty memo from some of the most eye-catching street stylers this season, with one guest pairing giant polka-dotted microshorts with a polka-dot cardigan and even polka-dot tights for good measure. Elsewhere, we noted one scarlet polka dot dress worn underneath a monochrome polka dot jacket, while one savvy dot fan opted for a polka dot tie, hat, and even tights, all at once. Evidently, more is more with this trend.