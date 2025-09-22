London Fashion Week took over the capital this week. Concluding with this evening’s Burberry show, highlights of the spring/summer 2026 showcases have ranged from Naomi Campbell’s supermodel turn on the Richard Quinn runway, Jerry Hall roleplaying as a “diva psychic” at Completed Works and Lola Young performing at the star-studded H&M show.

Opening night saw Harris Reed unveiling “The Aviary” with sculptural silhouettes, platform shoes and a splashing of tiger print defining a collection that mirrored the moody atmosphere of St Pancras’ gothic bar. Next up was arguably the hottest ticket in town, with H&M’s high street spectacle seeing the likes of Romeo Beckham, Iris Law and Lila Moss wear this season’s biggest trends down the catwalk (think leathers, slouchy boots and sharp tailoring).

Elsewhere, David Fletcher debuted his first Spring/Summer collection for Chinese label Mithridate, consisting of knits tied over shoulders and loafers with pulled-up socks for a preppy feel that can easily be replicated this autumn. At Tove, mock-neck silhouettes combined with a colour palette of electric blue, dusty pink and monochrome while Marques'Almeida’s collection was characterised by billowing fabrics, draped silhouettes and shades of pastel pink, a theme also seen at Ashley Williams, Di Pesta and Mithridate.

Lace seen at Edeline Lee, Erdem and Yuhan Wang ( Alla Bogdanovic/Edeline Lee/Erdem/Yuhan Wang/Olu Ogunshakin )

I've been on the ground all week, closely dissecting and analysing every look, and one trend that consistently stood out both on the runways and in street style is lace.

There were styling details like the white embroidered tights at Edeline Lee, as well as deconstructed lace pieces at Erdem and frothy, feminine skirts at Simone Rocha. At Yuhan Wang, lace appeared in puff-ball dresses, cycling-style shorts and dresses with matching lace gloves. The fabric was similarly overt at Bora Aksu, from lace bonnets to tired gowns. Meanwhile, attendees leaned into lace with asymmetric cami tops, dresses over jeans, tights and capri pants.

Lace is one of the easiest trends to weave into your autumn/winter wardrobe, instantly elevating your look with a touch of elegance and edge. To help you stay ahead of the style curve without breaking the bank, I’ve scoured the high street for the best affordable pieces, from romantic blouses at Zara to subtly detailed staples at M&S.

Zara lace camisole top Read more £39 from Zara.com Prices may vary H&M lace tights Read more £12 from Hm.com Prices may vary Mango satin camisole dress Read more £135 from Mango.com Prices may vary M&s lace pleated midiaxi skirt Read more £46 from Marksandspencer.com Prices may vary

