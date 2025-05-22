5 summer trends to invest in now

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Summer style for 2025 is leaning into contrasts. From the influence of the Met Gala’s dandy-inspired dress code to the return of powder pink and other Noughties staples, this season is less about reinvention and more about rethinking the familiar.

So, whether you’re investing in tailoring or experimenting with drop waists, these are the pieces shaping wardrobes right now – and how to wear them.

1. Masculine tailoring

Following a flood of sharp blazers and suit trousers on the fashion week runways, the 2025 Met Gala centred its whole theme around dandyism and masculine tailoring.

“Thanks to the Met, we are back and this trend is great for your capsule wardrobe,” says celebrity stylist Ellis Ranson. “A key piece such as a blazer or tailored trouser can be worn in a variety of ways from day to night. Opt for oversized but controlled – we don’t want to look like we are wearing someone else’s clothes.”

Ranson says tailored pieces should be your wardrobe’s new workhorse. Pair wide-leg trousers with a silk blouse for an evening look, or pair an oversized suit with trainers and a T-shirt in the day.

“The key is contrast,” says fashion expert and celebrity stylist Oriona Robb. “Oversized doesn’t have to mean overwhelmed. Play with proportion and [incorporate] updated accessories.”

Adding feminine twists in the form of jewellery and fluid fabrics – such as silk, suede and linen – help soften the silhouette.

Mango Linen-Blend Suit Waistcoat, £45.99

Mango Straight-Fit Linen-Blend Suit Trousers, £49.99

H&M Sunglasses, £11.05 (was £12.99)

2. Powder pink

You may remember ‘millennial pink’ that was popularised in the age of Tumblr. Now, the pastel shade is back – following spring’s colour of the season butter yellow, powder pink is set to be the colour of the summer.

But wearing pink doesn’t have to make you look ultra feminine – as reds, browns and deep denims can edge up the look.

“Powder pink is surprisingly such a versatile colour,” says Ranson. “It fits into many of our favourite trends, from mono-dressing – or colour drenching – the boho style teamed with suedes, denim and even tassels if feeling fun.

“Red is another great colour for spring that works perfectly with pink.”

However, if you’re new to pink, colour drenching may not be your thing. If so, Robb suggests working pink into your wardrobe gradually. “If head-to-toe pink feels too saccharine, dip a toe in with a bag, a sandal or even a pair of sunglasses.”

White Stuff Eden Denim Collared Jacket, £70

& Other Stories Satin Midi Dress, £49 (was £97)

Zara Embroidered Flat Split Suede Sandals, £69.99

3. The Noughties tank top

Back from the Y2K archives, the scoop neck tank top is having a moment.

“Layering is your best friend,” says Robb. “Start with a light linen shirt left open, an oversized blazer or even a waistcoat to break up the exposure.”

If you’re not used to wearing this style of neckline, Ranson recommends pairing it with old faithfuls: “If you feel unsure about trying something new, always pair it with your favourite items, whether that’s your favourite jeans or midi skirt. Play it safe when testing out a new trend or style.”

For a smarter look, pair a white scoop-neck vest with tailored trousers, a gold cuff and slouchy blazer. For a more casual one, wear with slouchy denim trousers, slimline trainers and vintage sunglasses.

M&S Cotton Rich Ribbed Slim Fit Vest Top, £8.50

H&M Linen Shirt, £23.80 (was £27.99)

Abercrombie and Fitch Low Rise Baggy Jean, £75

Orelia Statement Organic Molten Metal Cuff, £30

4. Aye aye Captain

Sailor style has come back beyond the classic Breton stripes this season. The nautical trend has had a luxe upgrade, combining styles of the French Riviera with relaxed city-girl chic.

“Keep it playful, not costumey,” says Robb. “Relaxed tailoring, chunky gold jewellery and a classic Breton stripe – maybe in an unexpected colourway or with an asymmetrical cut – and you can’t go wrong.”

To make the seaside look work, Ranson swears by white jeans: “They work perfectly with a stripe and knits.

“Just don’t go full yacht club – no skinny jeans with boat shoes. Instead, go with a floaty dress or a short suit to keep it feminine.”

Rapanui Women’s Striped Oversized T-Shirt, £30

La Redoute Wide Leg Sailor Jeans with High Waist, £37.69 (was £57.99)

Zara Woven Tote Bag, £69.99

5. Drop and Basque-waist dresses

Drop and Basque-waist dresses are now the silhouette of the summer silhouette. The vintage shape feels unexpectedly fresh and flattering – but they can be tricky to wear.

“These silhouettes can be surprisingly flattering,” says Robb, “they draw the eye downward and elongate the torso.

“Go for flowy fabrics that skim rather than cling, and styles with structure in the shoulders or bust to balance things out.”

If you’re not totally comfortable with wearing drop waists, opt for a smocked bodice or structured detailing. While Basque waists are slightly easier to wear, Robb recommends going for one colour as opposed to a print that could look a little dated.

Zara Gingham Midi Dress, £39.99

Nobody’s Child Stone Drop Waist Lupin Midi Dress, £130