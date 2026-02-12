Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donna Kelce will be remaining tight-lipped when it comes to the wedding of her youngest son, Travis, and Taylor Swift.

Since the couple first revealed their engagement with a viral Instagram post in August, fans have been begging for any information regarding the wedding to no avail. But the Kansas City Chiefs player’s mother has now made a rare comment about the impending ceremony.

Speaking to TMZ, the Kelce family matriarch was asked how she was feeling about a mother-son dance at the wedding. “Oh, I’m sure it’ll be interesting,” she said, noting that she is still thinking about what song to choose. She added that at her older son Jason Kelce’s 2018 wedding, they ended up dancing to “Love Shack” by The B-52’s.

The outlet then asked Donna if she had been asked to sign an NDA regarding the wedding, to which she responded, “Oh, no, no, they know I can keep a secret!”

open image in gallery Speaking to TMZ, Donna Kelce revealed she did not need to sign an NDA for her son’s wedding because she ‘can keep a secret’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery It was revealed last month that Irish talk show host, Graham Norton, had to sign an NDA to attend the couple’s ceremony ( Getty Images )

The question came after one known attendee, Graham Norton, revealed last month that he had to sign an NDA to attend the ceremony.

At the time, the Irish talk show host was speaking to Maria McErlane on her Wanging On podcast when he quickly shut down further questions on the topic. “I can say nothing,” he said. “I’ve signed so many NDAs.”

However, Norton did reveal that he is able to bring his husband as his plus-one to the wedding.

In August 2025, Swift and Travis announced their engagement with a series of Instagram photos showing the tight end on one knee under an arch of roses in the center of a garden.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the joint post was captioned.

A close-up photo showed off the massive engagement ring, a round brilliant-cut old mine diamond bezel-set in yellow gold, according to Vogue. Travis himself worked with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry to design the ring.

The post garnered more than 1.5 million likes within 10 minutes of being shared by the couple — and over 10 million within an hour.

While the couple has largely kept the details of their upcoming wedding under wraps, they have opened up about their relationship, with Travis admitting during a December episode of his New Heights podcast that he and the “Love Story” singer have never had an argument.

Speaking to guest George Clooney, Travis said, “Well, it's only been two and a half years, and you're right. I haven't gotten into an argument. Never once.”