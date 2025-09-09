Chargers player who slapped Travis Kelce continues torment with Taylor Swift dig on Instagram

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A player for the Los Angeles Chargers has taken aim at Taylor Swift days after he slapped her fiancé, Travis Kelce, during their game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

During Friday’s week one match-up between the Chiefs and Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil, the California team won with a final score of 27-21. However, during the third quarter, Chargers' defensive tackle Teair Tart slapped the front of Kelce’s helmet, resulting in a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty.

Tart later turned to Instagram to share photos from his time in Brazil, while further targeting the Chiefs’ tight end through the “Karma” singer.

“I’m too swift with it even in Brazil…” he captioned the round-up, which showed a clip from the movie How High of one character getting slapped in the face.

Many people flocked to the comments section to point out the reference to the Grammy winner, further fueling the feud.

‘I’m too swift with it even in Brazil…’ Tart (left) captioned his Instagram post after the game ( Getty Images )

“Involving his fiancée in this while your lady isnt mention by trav or other is really awful,” one comment read. “She has nothing to do with it she isnt a player she just watch her fiancée play like all the other ladies do you always have to involve her in your ship she has done nothing to you all this is really awful.”

Another commenter agreed, writing, “taylor swift has more super bowls than your team btw.”

“Next time do it with your Super Bowl rings on your hand… oh wait,” wrote a third commenter.

Some people were curious why Tart was not removed from the game after his slap, because an ejection from the game is standard protocol when one player goes after another.

However, according to YouTube's rules analyst, Terry McAulay, during the game’s livestream, Tart was not ejected because the slap was “open hand contact to the head,” and not a closed-fist punch.

Friday marked Kelce’s first game since announcing his engagement to the “Love Story” singer last month. The couple announced the news with a series of Instagram photos showing Kelce on one knee under an arch of roses in the center of a garden.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the joint post was captioned.

A close-up photo showed off the massive engagement ring, a round brilliant-cut old mine diamond bezel-set in yellow gold, according to Vogue. Kelce himself worked with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry to design the ring.

The post garnered more than 1.5 million likes within 10 minutes of being shared by the couple — and over 10 million within an hour.

The Chiefs will go head-to-head Sunday against Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of the Super Bowl.